Labour Day train delay isolated incident, Via Rail CEO tells MPs

VIA Rail
New passenger trains sit on the tracks at the Via Rail Canada Maintenance Centre in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The head of Via Rail repeatedly told MPs a train delay over the Labour Day long weekend was an isolated incident, despite a similar event two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted September 20, 2024 5:39 am.

Last Updated September 20, 2024 5:41 am.

The head of Via Rail repeatedly told MPs a train delay over the Labour Day long weekend was an isolated incident, despite a similar event two years ago.

Mario Péloquin appeared in front of a parliamentary committee Thursday to answer questions about an incident between Montreal and Quebec City that stranded passengers for 10 hours because they ran out of food, water, and working toilets.

MPs pressed Via Rail executives about why the incident occurred, even though Via Rail made changes following similar disruptions during the 2022 holiday season.

“Although we know now that it was not a single failure but a series of events, unfortunately, the breakdown of two weeks ago reminds us of what happened in December 2022,” Péloquin said.

“While Via Rail successfully implemented the key learnings and recommendations from 2022, this most recent incident revealed significant shortcomings which we are addressing.”

“I want to reiterate that I am deeply sorry for what happened,” he said.

Péloquin said the delays in 2022 were caused by an ice storm that had caused a tree to fall on the railway, while the latest incident was due to two separate mechanical failures.

Ottawa has already told Via Rail to make changes and asked it to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Péloquin said the company has now implemented a new evacuation process, but it wouldn’t have done much good in the latest incident because the train was in an area where evacuation was unsafe. 

Conservative MP Philip Lawrence read out a list of previous delays and asked Péloquin whether he could “with a straight face say this was isolated.”

Péloquin said Via Rail has 20,000 departures a year, and 80 per cent arrive on time or within 30 minutes, and that some of those incidents were caused by events outside of Via Rail’s control, such as suspicious packages.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'
How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'

In the middle of the small crowd — near the tents, the lineup of kids awaiting face painting, the snack table — stood a jubilant Chiara Padovani. "When I say 'tenant, you say 'power,'" she commanded...

3h ago

Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting
Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

14h ago

Progressive Conservatives hold onto seat in eastern Ontario byelection
Progressive Conservatives hold onto seat in eastern Ontario byelection

The Progressive Conservatives have won a provincial byelection in eastern Ontario, retaining a seat previously held by a popular cabinet minister, though the result was much closer than the riding has...

45m ago

Top Stories

How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'
How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'

In the middle of the small crowd — near the tents, the lineup of kids awaiting face painting, the snack table — stood a jubilant Chiara Padovani. "When I say 'tenant, you say 'power,'" she commanded...

3h ago

Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting
Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

14h ago

Progressive Conservatives hold onto seat in eastern Ontario byelection
Progressive Conservatives hold onto seat in eastern Ontario byelection

The Progressive Conservatives have won a provincial byelection in eastern Ontario, retaining a seat previously held by a popular cabinet minister, though the result was much closer than the riding has...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
North York residents concerned about escalating violence
North York residents concerned about escalating violence

A string of recent gun violence has residents in North York calling for change. This, as police provide an update on a deadly shooting on Driftwood Ct.

14h ago

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:40
Multiple factors pushing gas prices down
Multiple factors pushing gas prices down

The switch to winter fuel is helping to provide some relief at the pump but there may be some other troubling factors working in the background. David Zura explains.

2:36
TPA launches public campaign following failed wage talks
TPA launches public campaign following failed wage talks

The Toronto Police Association has launched a public campaign warning of the risks of underpaid officers. Erica Natividad with their quest for public support following failed negotiations.
2:43
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll

An exclusive CityNews survey shows 55% of people in the city don't approve of Ford and even more feel it's "time for a change" if an election were held tomorrow. Mark McAllister breaks it down.
More Videos