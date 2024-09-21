Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says

map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 21, 2024 8:25 am.

Last Updated September 21, 2024 11:00 am.

An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said that it targeted a Hamas command center in what used to be a school.

Another 30 were wounded in the strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement. Most of the casualties were women and children, it said. It remains unclear which hospital the dead and injured were taken to.

The Israeli army said earlier Saturday that it struck Hamas’ “command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served” as a school. It said steps were taken to limit harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli army has struck a number of schools, packed with tens of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes by Israeli offensives and evacuation orders. The conflict has left 90% of Palestinians in Gaza displaced, according to figures from the United Nations.

The military has continually accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools, U.N. facilities and hospitals. The contesting narratives over the use of schools and hospitals go to the very heart of the nearly yearlong conflict.

Earlier this month, an Israeli strike hit a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 14, according to Palestinian medical officials. The Israeli military said that it was targeting Hamas militants planning attacks from inside the school.

In July, Israeli airstrikes hit a girls’ school in Deir al-Balah, killing at least 30 people sheltering inside. Israel’s military said that it targeted a Hamas command center used to direct attacks against its troops and store “large quantities of weapons.”

The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages. Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between fighters and civilians.

Also Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said five of its workers were killed and five others wounded by Israeli fire that struck the ministry’s warehouses in the southern Musbah area.

Tensions soared in the region on Friday after an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb in Lebanon killed dozens of people, including civilians and Ibrahim Akil, who was in charge of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force. Also killed was Ahmed Wahbi, another senior commander in the group’s military wing.

The strike came hours after Hezbollah launched one of its most intense bombardments of northern Israel in nearly a year of fighting. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the rockets.

Top Stories

Man identified in North York double fatal shooting
Man identified in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say 25-year-old Yahye Hussein Mohamud was among three men who...

3h ago

3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham
3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham

Three people are in hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Markham. Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie...

5h ago

Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station
Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station

A 30-year-old man is in custody following an attempted robbery at a subway station overnight. Toronto police say they were called to Yonge and Bloor Streets just after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of...

3h ago

Unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks see cases rise in Ontario, drop in Quebec
Unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks see cases rise in Ontario, drop in Quebec

Whooping cough is on track to reach a record number of cases in Ontario while infections climb in eastern provinces and decline in Quebec, but experts say trying to predict the course of the highly contagious...

4h ago

