Man accused of exposing his genitals to a mom and child in Walmart

Police are looking for a male who committed indecent acts in Oshawa.
By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 21, 2024 5:34 pm.

Police are on the lookout for a man who is accused of committing a sexual act in front of a mother and her child at a Walmart shopping centre in Oshawa.

Officers say the incident happened on August 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

A man allegedly began following a mother and her child through the aisles of the store and then “committed an indecent sexual act,” police said in a statement released Saturday.

The family left the store without any physical injuries and proceeded to call the police.

The suspect managed to flee the scene, but around 30 minutes later, he was spotted entering a sports track near a school in the area of Coldstream Drive and Harmony Road North.

A woman who was walking on the track around 11:05 a.m. noticed the man enter and walk in the opposite direction toward her.

The man circled the track a few times before allegedly revealing his genitals to the woman.

She then exited the track without any physical injuries and contacted police.

The suspect is still at large and is described as a Black male with a medium build. He is between six-foot-two and six-foot-four and was last seen wearing a black toque, cream/beige hoodie, black and white plaid pajama pants and black slippers.

Officers are encouraging any witnesses to contact police.

Man, 23, arrested after body found in Richmond Hill home
Man, 23, arrested after body found in Richmond Hill home

Police in York Region have arrested one man in connection with a homicide investigation in Richmond Hill. The hunt for 23-year-old Henry Ai started on Saturday morning after police were called to a...

updated

1h ago

Officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station
Officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station

A 30-year-old man is in custody following an attempted robbery at a subway station overnight. Toronto police say they were called to Yonge and Bloor Streets just after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of...

3h ago

Recall expands for Nutrabolics vegan bars over undeclared milk
Recall expands for Nutrabolics vegan bars over undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall of Nutrabolics brand Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats bars due to undeclared milk has been expanded. The most recent recall notice, which was...

1h ago

3 people sent to hospital after vehicles crash into a ditch in Markham
3 people sent to hospital after vehicles crash into a ditch in Markham

Three people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Markham. Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Officers...

5h ago

