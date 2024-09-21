Police are on the lookout for a man who is accused of committing a sexual act in front of a mother and her child at a Walmart shopping centre in Oshawa.

Officers say the incident happened on August 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

A man allegedly began following a mother and her child through the aisles of the store and then “committed an indecent sexual act,” police said in a statement released Saturday.

The family left the store without any physical injuries and proceeded to call the police.

The suspect managed to flee the scene, but around 30 minutes later, he was spotted entering a sports track near a school in the area of Coldstream Drive and Harmony Road North.

A woman who was walking on the track around 11:05 a.m. noticed the man enter and walk in the opposite direction toward her.

The man circled the track a few times before allegedly revealing his genitals to the woman.

She then exited the track without any physical injuries and contacted police.

The suspect is still at large and is described as a Black male with a medium build. He is between six-foot-two and six-foot-four and was last seen wearing a black toque, cream/beige hoodie, black and white plaid pajama pants and black slippers.

Officers are encouraging any witnesses to contact police.