Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station

A 30-year-old man is in custody following an attempted robbery at a subway station overnight.

Toronto police say they were called to Yonge and Bloor Streets just after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a robbery.

A man was located on track level and arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene.

An officer was injured during the course of the arrest, according to police. They were treated for minor injuries.

Police did not indicate what charges the man may be facing.