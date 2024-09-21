Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 21, 2024 9:01 am.

Last Updated September 21, 2024 9:27 am.

A 30-year-old man is in custody following an attempted robbery at a subway station overnight.

Toronto police say they were called to Yonge and Bloor Streets just after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a robbery.

A man was located on track level and arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene.

An officer was injured during the course of the arrest, according to police. They were treated for minor injuries.

Police did not indicate what charges the man may be facing.

Top Stories

Man identified in North York double fatal shooting
Man identified in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say 25-year-old Yahye Hussein Mohamud was among three men who...

3h ago

3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham
3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham

Three people are in hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Markham. Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie...

5h ago

Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says
Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says

An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said that it targeted a Hamas command center in what...

1h ago

Unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks see cases rise in Ontario, drop in Quebec
Unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks see cases rise in Ontario, drop in Quebec

Whooping cough is on track to reach a record number of cases in Ontario while infections climb in eastern provinces and decline in Quebec, but experts say trying to predict the course of the highly contagious...

4h ago

