Oktoberfest is open. The world’s largest folk festival begins after ceremonial keg-tapping

Waitresses film the opening start of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

By Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted September 21, 2024 3:05 am.

Last Updated September 21, 2024 11:26 am.

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest is open.

Mayor Dieter Reiter officially started Oktoberfest at noon Saturday when he inserted the tap into the first beer keg, signaling the 189th start of the festival. Thousands of beer lovers celebrated in the Munich fairground as the first to clink their mugs during the world’s largest folk festival.

Servers immediately began ferrying trays — each carrying up to 8 glass mugs — to tables. Revelers started clinking their mugs and taking deep gulps of beer in the stuffy heat of the tent.

The celebration runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the Theresienwiese fairground.

This year’s festival includes stepped-up security in the wake of a deadly knife attack in Solingen, a city roughly 470 kilometers (292 miles) northwest of Munich. The violence on Aug. 23 left three people dead and eight more wounded, and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, without citing evidence. As a result, organizers added metal detectors to the security lineup for the first time in Oktoberfest’s history, but said there were no concrete threats.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets early Saturday to watch the opening parade as others raced to claim tables inside the tents. They gossiped, played cards and walked around the fairgrounds to check out the food options and amusement park rides to kill time before they could start drinking.

Revelers sprinted through the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. as soon as the entrances opened, despite security officers’ attempts to keep the procession orderly. They laughed despite the morning chill — someone could be heard shrieking “why are we running!” — and raced to get in line again, but this time to be first inside the tents.

Some 6 million visitors are expected over the festival’s 16 days — up to 600,000 each day — and can expect to shell out between 13.60 and 15.30 euros ($15.12 to $17.01) for a 1-liter mug of beer (33 fl oz). This year’s prices are roughly 3.87% more than in 2023.

Mikael Caselitz, 24, was born and raised in Munich and has attended Oktoberfest for years. He said everyone should travel to Munich for the festival at least once in their lives.

“It can get really crowded and disgusting when people puke on the side of the road,” he joked, “but overall it’s a really fun experience.”

Ollie Standen woke up at 6 a.m. to get in line early for Oktoberfest, where the beer starts flowing at noon. The 21-year-old from England is in Munich this year for a university exchange program and a local friend told him he had to join the festivities. He said he’s looking forward to trying different German beers that aren’t usually found in the United Kingdom.

“It’s a great German tradition and I’m excited to be here,” he said.

The event was skipped in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with COVID-19, but returned in 2022.

The first Oktoberfest was held Oct. 17, 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Theresa of Saxony. The venue, a meadow on the edge of Munich at the time, was called “Theresienwiese” to honor the bride. While that name remains, the start date has moved up to September, when the temperatures in Bavaria are usually warmer.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man identified in North York double fatal shooting
Man identified in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say 25-year-old Yahye Hussein Mohamud was among three men who...

3h ago

3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham
3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham

Three people are in hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Markham. Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie...

5h ago

Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station
Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station

A 30-year-old man is in custody following an attempted robbery at a subway station overnight. Toronto police say they were called to Yonge and Bloor Streets just after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of...

3h ago

Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says
Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says

An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said that it targeted a Hamas command center in what...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man identified in North York double fatal shooting
Man identified in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say 25-year-old Yahye Hussein Mohamud was among three men who...

3h ago

3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham
3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham

Three people are in hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Markham. Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie...

5h ago

Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station
Man arrested, officer injured during attempted robbery at subway station

A 30-year-old man is in custody following an attempted robbery at a subway station overnight. Toronto police say they were called to Yonge and Bloor Streets just after 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of...

3h ago

Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says
Israeli strike on a school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says

An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said that it targeted a Hamas command center in what...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever

A number of rugby clubs in the Toronto area will benefit from an influx of new cash to invest in facilities and programming for local communities but there's a price. David Zura explains how the facility currently at the heart of the community will b

16h ago

2:38
City introduces Congestion Management Plan to help combat traffic
City introduces Congestion Management Plan to help combat traffic

City Council introduced a Congestion Management Plan Friday, a multi-year strategy aiming to reduce traffic congestion, improve transit reliability, make travel more efficient and improve safety for all road users. Catalina Gillies reports.

17h ago

2:20
Toronto Pearson ranks second-last in customer satisfaction, survey finds
Toronto Pearson ranks second-last in customer satisfaction, survey finds

For the second year in a row, a survey conducted by J.D power has ranked Toronto Pearson airport as one of the worst in North America when it comes to customer satisfaction.

19h ago

2:41
Ontario Line construction causing headaches for Danforth residents
Ontario Line construction causing headaches for Danforth residents

Construction at the Ontario Line Pape Station is blanketing a nearby neighbourhood in dust. As Catalina Gillies explains, residents are frustrated with the cleanup and are concerned about health impacts.
2:26
Transport minister quits cabinet & Liberal Party
Transport minister quits cabinet & Liberal Party

Pablo Rodriguez has resigned from cabinet, and the Liberal Party. He'll sit as an independent until the Quebec Liberal Party leadership race opens. Xiao Li
More Videos