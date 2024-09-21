Pedestrian struck and sent to hospital after Scarborough hit-and-run
Posted September 21, 2024 11:04 pm.
Last Updated September 21, 2024 11:40 pm.
A male pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being struck in a three-vehicle collision on Saturday.
Police were called to the area of Markham Road and Greenholm Circt in Scarborough at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Officers say the pedestrian suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are looking for one of the drivers who allegedly fled the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.