Pedestrian struck and sent to hospital after Scarborough hit-and-run

A police car with flashing lights is shown on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 21, 2024 11:04 pm.

Last Updated September 21, 2024 11:40 pm.

A male pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being struck in a three-vehicle collision on Saturday.

Police were called to the area of Markham Road and Greenholm Circt in Scarborough at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Officers say the pedestrian suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for one of the drivers who allegedly fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

