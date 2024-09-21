Recall expands for Nutrabolics vegan bars over undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall of Nutrabolics brand Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats bars due to undeclared milk has been expanded. An example of the recalled food bar, shown from front, top image to bottom, back and side is seen in a composite image made from three undated handout images. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Canada.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 21, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated September 21, 2024 8:36 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall of Nutrabolics brand Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats bars due to undeclared milk has been expanded.

The most recent recall notice, which was issued Friday, says not to consume the recalled products if you are allergic or sensitive, warning they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The notice says the recall includes the frosted blueberry cobbler, glazed cranberry lemon cake, caramel apple pie and chocolate coconut varieties of the bars.

All products with best-by dates up to and including April 15, 2025 that do not declare milk on the label are part of the recall.

A recall notice was already issued in July for the frosted blueberry cobbler variety of bars with best-by dates up to and including Mar. 15, 2025, and another notice was issued earlier this month for the chocolate coconut variety of the bars with best-by dates up to and including Nov. 15, 2024.

The CFIA says there has been one reported reaction associated with consuming the bars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.

