Two Hezbollah leaders were among the 37 people killed in the Beirut apartment block strike: Israel

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a Beirut apartment block killed two senior Hezbollah leaders and about a dozen other members of the militant group, Israel’s military said Saturday as Lebanon raised the attack’s death toll to 37, including women and children.

The airstrike during the Friday afternoon rush leveled the building in a densely populated neighborhood in southern Beirut as Hezbollah members were meeting in the basement, according to Israel. Among those killed were Ibrahim Akil, one of Hezbollah’s most senior leaders and the commander of its special forces group the Radwan Force, and Ahmed Wahbi, another top commander in the group’s military wing, the Israeli military said Saturday.

As rescue crews were still pulling bodies from the rubble on Saturday and hoping to find survivors, Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade fire, with Israel launching an intense wave of airstrikes on southern Lebanon, according to an Associated Press journalist in the area. The militant group responded by firing a bevy of rockets back at Israel, local media reported.

The Israeli army confirmed that about 90 rockets were fired Saturday on northern Israel, while Israeli air attacks and artillery units targeted a number of sites, including rocket launchers in Lebanon that it said were poised to attack.

Lebanon’s health minister, Firass Abiad, told reporters that at least seven women and three children were among those killed in Friday’s airstrike in Beirut. He said another 68 people were injured, including 15 who were hospitalized, and that the casualty figure would likely rise as the search and rescue effort progressed.

It was the deadliest strike on Beirut since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

Hezbollah confirms more than a dozen operatives were killed

Akil, the main target, had been wanted by the U.S. for years for his alleged role in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon in the 1980s. He was under U.S. sanctions, and the U.S. State Department last year announced a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to his “identification, location, arrest, and/or conviction.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan called Akil’s death “a good outcome” and said he had “American blood on his hands” for the embassy attack.

“You know 1983 seems like a long time ago,” Sullivan said. “But for a lot of families and a lot of people, they’re still living with it every day.”

Wahbi was described as a commander who played major roles within Hezbollah for decades and was imprisoned in an Israeli jail in south Lebanon in 1984. Hezbollah said he was one of the “field commanders” during a 1997 ambush in southern Lebanon that left 12 Israeli troops dead.

Hezbollah announced overnight that 15 of its operatives had been killed by Israeli forces, but it didn’t how or where they died. Meanwhile, the Israeli army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, said Saturday 16 Hezbollah fighters were killed in Friday’s strike.

Rescue workers digging through rubble

Lebanese troops cordoned off the area around the destroyed building as Lebanese Red Cross members stood nearby to take any bodies recovered from the rubble. On Saturday morning, Hezbollah’s media office took journalists on a tour of the scene, where workers were still digging through the ruins.

Lebanon’s minister of public works and transport, Ali Hamieh, told reporters at the scene that 23 people were still missing.

The airstrike on the crowded Qaim street knocked out an eight-story building that had 16 apartments and damaged another one adjacent to it. The missiles destroyed the building and cut through the basement where the meeting of Hezbollah officials was being held, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

Shops in a nearby building were badly damaged.

Hezbollah bombardments preceded Israeli airstrike

Friday’s strike came hours after Hezbollah launched one of its most intense bombardments of northern Israel in nearly a year of fighting, largely targeting Israeli military sites. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the Katyusha rockets.

The militant group said its latest wave of rocket salvos was a response to Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon. However, it came days after mass explosions of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies killed at least 37 people, including two children, and wounded roughly 3,000 others.

Abiad, the Lebanese health minister, said Saturday that hospitals across the country were filled with the wounded.

The pager and walkie-talkie attacks have been widely attributed to Israel, which hasn’t confirmed or denied involvement. They marked a major escalation in the past 11 months of simmering conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israel airstrikes, Hezbollah rocket attacks to continue

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded in the back-and-forth attacks between Israel and Hezbollah on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Israel’s security cabinet said stopping Hezbollah’s attacks on the country’s north, which would allow displaced residents to return to their homes, is now an official war goal, as it considers a wider military operation in Lebanon that could spark an all-out conflict. Israel has since sent a powerful fighting force to its northern border.

Hezbollah has maintained that it will halt its strikes only when a cease-fire is reached in Gaza.

The tit-for-tat strikes have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes in both southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire regularly since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel ignited the Israeli military’s devastating offensive in Gaza. But previous cross-border attacks have largely struck areas in northern Israel that had been evacuated and less-populated parts of southern Lebanon.

—

Associated Press writer Jack Jeffery in Jerusalem and White House correspondent Zeke Miller in Wilmington, Delaware, contributed to this report.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press



































