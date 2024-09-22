3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000.

Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying themselves as a bank representative and advising them that their bank cards had been compromised and that they needed to close their accounts.

After exchanging personal information, an unidentified man showed up at the man’s home in a black Tesla to pick up the bank cards belonging to him and his daughter.

Police say over the next few days the man and daughter noticed more than $18,000 had been taken out of their accounts.

Following an investigation, police identified three of the five suspects involved.

Oluwayemisi Igbayilolaoluwa Odusi, 20, of Ottawa, Myckala Jameisha Vaughn, 22 of Kawartha Lakes, and Gary Jeremiah Williams, 20, of Toronto are facing a combined 23 fraud-related charges.

Police say two suspects remain outstanding. The first is described as having black hair and a black beard. He may be wearing a turban and was last seen operating a black Tesla with Ontario license plate GVKW 177.

The second suspect is approximately 20 years old, with black cornrows. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt with “Sprite” written on the front.