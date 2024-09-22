Building collapse in Naples kills 2 siblings and buries mother and another woman

Emergency services attend the site of a building collapse in Saviano, Italy, Sunday Sept, 22, 2024. (LaPresse via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2024 8:04 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2024 8:50 am.

ROME (AP) — A two-story building collapsed in the southern Italian province of Naples early Sunday, killing two young siblings and burying their mother and another woman in the rubble, firefighters said.

The firefighters said on their official Telegram channel that a gas explosion likely caused the collapse.

Rescuers in the town of Saviano recovered the bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. Their 2-year-old brother was found alive and the father was hospitalized in Naples in serious condition.

Firefighers’ spokesman Luca Cari said that rescuers had to be “very careful and move slowly, to avoid new collapses” as they searched for the two women.

Mayor Vincenzo Simonelli was at the scene and told reporters that the building appeared “crumpled up on itself,” adding it was “a very serious situation.”

Media reports said a gas leak could have caused the explosion that rocked the second floor of the building, which crumbled down, covering the lower floor with rubble.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

1h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

2h ago

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

1h ago

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds...

42m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

1h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

2h ago

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

1h ago

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Greater Toronto Area. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:33
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico

Dozens of people have been killed or have gone missing in Sinaloa Mexico as a result of intra-cartel violence -- sparked by the arrest of kingpin 'El Mayo.' in the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the violence.

15h ago

2:25
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged major rocket fire in the wake of Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut that left more than 30 people dead. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the aftermath -- plus the carnage on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

15h ago

2:49
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto

Toronto Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes surprised local youths on the court. As Jazan Grewal reporters, the all-star was running drills with the young players and giving them useful advice.
2:58
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever

A number of rugby clubs in the Toronto area will benefit from an influx of new cash to invest in facilities and programming for local communities but there's a price. David Zura explains how the facility currently at the heart of the community will b
More Videos