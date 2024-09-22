City of Montreal, insurers question future of basement apartments after floods

A firefighter surveys the scene after a water main broke flooding several blocks July 28, 2023, in Montreal. Last week, the Montreal executive committee member responsible for waterworks suggested to a group of people whose homes had been flooded that living in basement apartments may eventually become a thing of the past. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2024 7:26 am.

MONTREAL — Pasquale Monaco says he’s debating whether to keep renting out the two-bedroom basement apartment of the Montreal building he owns after it was flooded — again — in August, when the remnants of tropical storm Debby sent four feet of water rushing into the space.

Monaco says the basement of the five-unit building in the St-Leonard borough has been flooded eight times in the last five years, including five times with more than three feet of water.

“I don’t feel right renting it to anyone because I already know that down the line they’re going to lose everything they have,” he said in a phone interview.

Last week, in comments to Montrealers whose homes had been flooded, a member of the city’s executive committee said that living in basement apartments may eventually become a thing of the past — at least in some places.

“I think that in the future we won’t be able to have any more housing in the basement,” Maja Vodanovic, responsible for waterworks at the city, told a council meeting.

While Montreal’s mayor later said that any bylaws limiting basement apartments would apply only to new construction in specific flood-prone areas, some experts and insurers are saying it’s time to have a conversation on where and whether below-ground dwelling is feasible as extreme rainfall events become more common.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada recently described the Aug. 9-10 flooding caused by the remnants of Debby as the costliest severe weather event in Quebec’s history, surpassing the 1998 Ice Storm, with an estimated $2.5 billion in insured damage.

A large number of the 75,000 personal property claims stemming from Debby were due to basement flooding, Craig Stewart, a vice-president with the insurance bureau, said in a phone interview.

“It’s fair to say that basement flooding has cost in the hundreds of millions or even billions in certain years across Canada,” he said.

Flooding, which can occur from rain, rising rivers or sewer backups, can be both costly and dangerous, he said. Mould, destroyed flooring and drywall, and even damage to a home’s structure can occur. Floods can also ruin belongings and be fatal, he added.

As those events become more frequent, he said some insurance companies are limiting coverage, raising prices for flood insurance in areas deemed at higher risk, or declining to offer it altogether.

“Increasingly those situations are becoming uninsurable,” he said, adding, “We think that taking a careful look at where people are allowed to live in basements is prudent.”

Joanna Eyquem, managing director of climate resilient infrastructure for the University of Waterloo-based Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, says flooding is happening as climate change brings more episodes of “short duration, very intense rainfall” that cannot be handled by urban drainage systems.

She said several things can be done, including updating sewer systems, building retention ponds and working with homeowners to ensure their drainage systems are strong. Another solution is to try to “work with nature” to create spaces that absorb water and send less of it into sewers, as Montreal is doing with its network of so-called “sponge” parks and streets, Eyquem said.

However, she said it makes sense for homeowners in places that flood frequently, sometimes because their homes are built in low-lying areas or above paved-over former rivers, to reconsider living or keeping valuables there.

At the city council meeting, a series of St-Leonard residents asked Vodanovic and Mayor Valérie Plante why the city wasn’t doing more to stop the flooding, including by building retention basins or enlarging sewer collectors. One citizen, who said he had four basement tenants, said his street floods twice a year.

“In November it will flood again, I don’t know what to do anymore,” said the man, adding he was going to stop renting his basement.

Vodanovic said that while the city is updating its sewers and its drainage, it would take 10 or 20 years to complete the job, “and even that would not solve the problem of flooding with 150 millimetres in one day,” she said.

Gonzalo Lizarralde, a professor at Université de Montréal, said it’s theoretically possible to build watertight basements, as well as massive sewer infrastructures that significantly lower the risk of flooding. However, he said the cost to build and maintain such structures is a major factor.

“Everything is possible,” he said. “The problem is, how feasible with limited resources and with real-life conditions is it to do it?”

Monaco says the city hasn’t made an effort to fix the problem. He points out that losing basement apartments — usually among the most affordable options — also represents a cost for a city struggling with a housing crisis, and suggested that more people will end up homeless if they disappear.

“Maybe there’ll be more people (camping) on Notre-Dame Street,” he said. “Maybe then they’ll react.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

1h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

2h ago

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

1h ago

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds...

43m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

1h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

2h ago

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

1h ago

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Greater Toronto Area. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:33
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico

Dozens of people have been killed or have gone missing in Sinaloa Mexico as a result of intra-cartel violence -- sparked by the arrest of kingpin 'El Mayo.' in the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the violence.

15h ago

2:25
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged major rocket fire in the wake of Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut that left more than 30 people dead. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the aftermath -- plus the carnage on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

15h ago

2:49
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto

Toronto Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes surprised local youths on the court. As Jazan Grewal reporters, the all-star was running drills with the young players and giving them useful advice.
2:58
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever

A number of rugby clubs in the Toronto area will benefit from an influx of new cash to invest in facilities and programming for local communities but there's a price. David Zura explains how the facility currently at the heart of the community will b
More Videos