Man, 30s, in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Posted September 22, 2024 7:09 am.
A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough.
Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday for reports someone had been stabbed.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
There was no immediate suspect description available.