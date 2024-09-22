Ontario sees a surge in whooping cough cases

A highly contagious, but preventable infection is on the rise in Ontario. Health experts are continuing to track unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks in the province. Afua Baah has the details.

By Afua Baah

Posted September 22, 2024 6:44 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2024 8:23 pm.

A surprising surge of whooping cough cases in Ontario, has experts working to track the contagious disease while simultaneously preparing to deal with other respiratory illnesses that usually climb during fall.

 “It’s also not just an Ontario issue. This has been noted in many other parts of Canada, and also in other parts of the world as well.” Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CityNews. “Sadly, we are seeing a global resurgence.”

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a respiratory disease that makes it hard to clear mucus from the throat and lungs. 

As of September 9, at least 1,016 infections were reported in Ontario, according to public health data. The province is on track to surpass its highest case count since 2012, when 1,044 infections were reported. 

The five-year average to date is 98 cases.

“Very little of this was seen during the pandemic,” Dr. Bogoch explained. “Part of this is there’s more of it circulating […] there’s more testing being done and people are at least more aware of it.”

Toronto is seeing a steady climb in pertussis as well, with 113 confirmed cases as of September 16. Toronto health officials said the number is three times the yearly average.

According to Dr. Bogoch, it’s unclear why there is such a surge, but many factors could be contributing to the rise.

“We know that there are normal variations of disease over time, and this might be at least partially related to that.  The other reason is, of course, we have to think about vaccinations, and some people might not be choosing to vaccinate themselves or their family, which is a problem,” he explained. “The other thing that I think we should be considering too is being immune from existing vaccines as well.”

“We know that that’s certainly a component with this particular vaccine,” he added.

Other possibilities for the uptick also include some having barriers to getting a vaccine, and those who may have missed getting a booster shot during the pandemic. Experts say the difficulty with whooping cough is that it may be tricky to detect in its early stages.

“It’s very difficult to distinguish many illnesses, especially respiratory illnesses from one another,” Dr. Bogoch explained. “The hallmarks with this is a severe, severe cough and a prolonged cough, prolonged meaning this can last for weeks and weeks and weeks.”

With autumn officially here, it also means that doctors are preparing for an expected uptick in other respiratory illnesses like the cold, flu and RSV.

“I think the two key messages here are number one, prevention and number two, early detection. Prevention is key” Dr. Bogoch said.

Whooping cough is most risky for older adults, children and unvaccinated infants. 

Routine vaccines that help protect children against pertussis are scheduled at two months of age, four months and six months, followed by a booster at 18 months. Booster shots are also scheduled later in childhood and during the adolescent years. A vaccine is also recommended for adults and during pregnancy. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Scarborough. Investigators say two men were arguing in an apartment complex on Kingston Road near...

updated

1h ago

Young person seriously injured on a dirt bike in Brampton
Young person seriously injured on a dirt bike in Brampton

A young person has been sent to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck on their dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and Remembrance...

40m ago

Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties. Kate and her husband, Prince...

11h ago

Milton man who was injured in 8-car pileup pronounced dead
Milton man who was injured in 8-car pileup pronounced dead

A 55-year-old man has died following an eight-vehicle collision in Milton on Friday afternoon. According to Halton Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Derry Road and Ontario Street South...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Scarborough. Investigators say two men were arguing in an apartment complex on Kingston Road near...

updated

1h ago

Young person seriously injured on a dirt bike in Brampton
Young person seriously injured on a dirt bike in Brampton

A young person has been sent to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck on their dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and Remembrance...

40m ago

Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties. Kate and her husband, Prince...

11h ago

Milton man who was injured in 8-car pileup pronounced dead
Milton man who was injured in 8-car pileup pronounced dead

A 55-year-old man has died following an eight-vehicle collision in Milton on Friday afternoon. According to Halton Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Derry Road and Ontario Street South...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

1h ago

2:04
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Greater Toronto Area. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:10
Walking on water in the Toronto harbour
Walking on water in the Toronto harbour

A professor at the University of Toronto, who has a disability, has modified his stand up paddleboard in a unique way that allows him to enjoy physical activity out on the open water. Rob Leth reports.

2:30
Gardiner and transit closures bring more traffic woes for commuters
Gardiner and transit closures bring more traffic woes for commuters

If you are heading in or out of downtown this weekend, give yourself extra time with several street and transit closures in place. Catalina Gillies has more on what you need to know.
2:33
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico

Dozens of people have been killed or have gone missing in Sinaloa Mexico as a result of intra-cartel violence -- sparked by the arrest of kingpin 'El Mayo.' in the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the violence.

7h ago

More Videos