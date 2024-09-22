21 wounded after Russia strikes apartment buildings in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Emergency services workers move rubble after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine early Sunday Sept. 22, 2024. (Kharkiv Regional Military Administration via AP)

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2024 6:07 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2024 9:40 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched new strikes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that hit high-rise apartment buildings, leaving at least 21 wounded in a second consecutive nighttime attack, authorities said.

The bombs fell Saturday night on the district of Shevchenkivsky, north of the center of Kharkiv, which is the second-largest Ukrainian city, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Residential buildings sustained varying degrees of damage, including 16- and nine-story buildings, he added. Kharkiv’s city council said that 18 buildings were damaged.

The wounded included an 8-year-old child, according to Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Terekhov said that 60 residents were evacuated from one of the buildings, a high-rise that was hit directly.

Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Moscow launched its all-out invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022.

The attack came after another late Friday that wounded 15 people, including children ages 10 and 12, when Russian airstrikes hit three Kharkiv neighborhoods, Terekhov said.

Ukrainian officials said that KAB-type aerial glide bombs — a retrofitted Soviet weapon that has for months laid waste to eastern Ukraine — were used in both attacks.

Russia also launched 80 Shahed drones and two missiles at Ukraine overnight into Sunday, the Ukrainian air force said. Ukrainian air defense shot down 71 drones, and another six were lost on location due to electronic warfare countermeasures, the statement said.

Farther south, a 12-year-old girl and a woman died after a Russian drone struck a passenger car in the city of Nikopol, local Gov. Serhii Lysak reported. Two others, including a 4-year-old child, suffered wounds.

A Russian airstrike on Saturday morning also struck private homes in the eastern city of Sloviansk, trapping a woman under rubble and also injuring two of her neighbors, regional prosecutors reported. Sloviansk, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, has been a key target for Russian forces as they continue their grinding push westwards aimed at capturing the entirety of the country’s industrial east.

In southern Ukraine, a Russian drone strike on Sunday morning wounded two civilians in the city of Kherson, regional authorities said. Hours later, local police reported that Russian attacks wounded at least four more people elsewhere in the Kherson province.

Other Russian drone attacks Sunday damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Poltava region and the northern city of Shostka, local officials reported.

Shostka lies in the Sumy region, across the border from Russia’s Kursk province — the target of a startling Ukrainian military incursion launched last month. Weeks into the incursion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelneskyy said that the aim is to create a buffer zone to prevent further Russian cross-border strikes that have for months wreaked havoc in Sumy.

Around 10,000 residents have left the nearby town of Hlukhiv because of intensified Russian shelling, around a third of its prewar population, the local military administration said Sunday in a Facebook update.

According to the post, almost 70% of the town’s children have left, following the regional government’s calls to evacuate parts of the Sumy region nearest the Russian border. Hlukhiv lies less than 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Russian territory, and about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Shostka.

Also on Sunday, Ukrainian shelling wounded 10 people in Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, according to its Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov. Among them were a village head and members of a local self-defense force, Gladkov said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

1h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

2h ago

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

1h ago

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds...

44m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

1h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

2h ago

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

1h ago

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Greater Toronto Area. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:33
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico

Dozens of people have been killed or have gone missing in Sinaloa Mexico as a result of intra-cartel violence -- sparked by the arrest of kingpin 'El Mayo.' in the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the violence.

15h ago

2:25
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged major rocket fire in the wake of Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut that left more than 30 people dead. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the aftermath -- plus the carnage on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

15h ago

2:49
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto

Toronto Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes surprised local youths on the court. As Jazan Grewal reporters, the all-star was running drills with the young players and giving them useful advice.
2:58
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever

A number of rugby clubs in the Toronto area will benefit from an influx of new cash to invest in facilities and programming for local communities but there's a price. David Zura explains how the facility currently at the heart of the community will b
More Videos