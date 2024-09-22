Trudeau to attend United Nations General Assembly amid turbulence around the world

<p>Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to the podium for a news conference at the Canadian Permanent Mission, in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2024 10:10 am.

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to be in New York this week for the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future amid increasing geopolitical instability around the world.

“Canada will have a leading role in making the world fairer and more prosperous,” Trudeau said in a news release last week. “I look forward to working with other leaders to accelerate progress on our shared priorities and build a better future for everyone.”

While the prime minister is attending the assembly in New York until Wednesday, the Trudeau government is expected to face its first test in the House of Commons since the NDP ended its supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre plans to table a motion stating the House has no confidence in the government or the prime minister.

The New Democrats and Bloc Québécois have said they intend to vote against the Conservatives. Their votes will give Trudeau space to focus on the international gathering instead of a possible snap election at home.

The Summit of the Future, announced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in 2021, is happening on Sunday and Monday ahead of the start of the annual meetings at the General Assembly.

Its goal is to reform the UN, reinvigorate multilateralism, and agree on solutions to new challenges at a time when the global institution has faced criticism for its handling of 21st century issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

Guterres urged member nations last week to compromise and approve the “Pact of the Future,” a blueprint to address a wide range of global challenges. But there’s been pushback from Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries who object to some of the language around things like climate change and reforming international financial institutions.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Guterres Sunday. Trudeau is also to speak with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kathy Hochul, New York State’s Democratic governor, earlier in the day.

“While diplomacy is hard and diplomacy about diplomacy is even harder, we can do hard things,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Wednesday.

“We can think beyond what has been, push ourselves to create a system that meets this moment and the opportunities of the future.”

Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration supports changes to the makeup of the UN Security Council to make it more inclusive by creating two permanent seats for Africans and a new elected seat for small island developing states.

Canada has been active at the UN since it was created in 1945 and helped draft the UN Charter.

Trudeau, who is co-chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group, will reaffirm Canada’s commitment to its 2030 Agenda, a 15-year global framework adopted in 2015 that envisions a secure world free of poverty and hunger, with equal education and universal health coverage as well as other lofty goals.

Trudeau will also co-host a discussion with Haiti’s acting prime minister, Garry Conille, about “solutions that are Haitian-led,” the news release said.

Canada is closely invested in Haiti’s response to the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises. A UN report released in June said surging gang activity had displaced nearly 580,000 people in the Caribbean country since March.

While at the assembly, Trudeau will also co-host an event with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about climate change, carbon pricing and industrial decarbonization.

Pressing geopolitical challenges and the conflict in the Middle East will cast a shadow over the assembly and its formidable future plans.

Canada abstained last week from a high-profile UN vote demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank within a year.

The State of Palestine brought the non-binding motion, which passed 124-14; Canada was among 43 abstentions. The United States voted against it.

“We cannot support a resolution where one party, the State of Israel, is held solely responsible for the conflict,” Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, told the General Assembly last Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also set to address a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday about Russia’s ongoing invasion, Thomas-Greenfield said.

Russia has a permanent seat on the Security Council and it has been resoundingly criticized over its aggression in Ukraine being a violation of the UN Charter.

“We intend to keep the pressure on Russia,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.

— With files from Dylan Robertson in Ottawa and The Associated Press

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: b9b7af248df4c933910f5d41a80ebc94d9ce79f48a2b329c0e0579f1ae8e2fc7.jpg, Caption:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to the podium for a news conference at the Canadian Permanent Mission, in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

1h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

2h ago

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

1h ago

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds...

44m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

1h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

2h ago

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

1h ago

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms rolling across the Greater Toronto Area

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Greater Toronto Area. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:33
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico
100+ people killed or missing as Sinaloa cartel violence rages on in western Mexico

Dozens of people have been killed or have gone missing in Sinaloa Mexico as a result of intra-cartel violence -- sparked by the arrest of kingpin 'El Mayo.' in the U.S. Karling Donoghue reports on the violence.

15h ago

2:25
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead
Israeli strikes on Beirut and Gaza School leave dozens dead

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged major rocket fire in the wake of Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut that left more than 30 people dead. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the aftermath -- plus the carnage on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

15h ago

2:49
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto
Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes inspires young basketball players in Toronto

Toronto Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes surprised local youths on the court. As Jazan Grewal reporters, the all-star was running drills with the young players and giving them useful advice.
2:58
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever
Fletchers' Fields prepares to close down forever

A number of rugby clubs in the Toronto area will benefit from an influx of new cash to invest in facilities and programming for local communities but there's a price. David Zura explains how the facility currently at the heart of the community will b
More Videos