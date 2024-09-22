NEW YORK — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appear as a guest on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday.

Trudeau’s official itinerary says the interview will be shot during his trip to New York, where he is meeting with leaders ahead of the 78th gathering of the United Nations General Assembly.

A schedule posted by Paramount, which owns CBS, says RuPaul Charles, the host of the show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will also be a guest on “The Late Show” on Monday.

Trudeau made an appearance on the Canadian version of the drag queen competition series last year.

The prime minister will attend the assembly in New York until Wednesday morning, and later that day his government is expected to face its first test in the House of Commons since the NDP ended its supply and confidence deal with the Liberals.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs in Canada on Global.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press