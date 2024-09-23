2 charged after man found dead in London, Ont., park: police

Police in London, Ont., say two people have been arrested and charged after a man was found dead in a park.

Police say officers responded to an area in the east end of the city in relation to a check-welfare investigation around 6 p.m. on Friday.

They say when officers arrived, they found a man dead in a park in the area.

Police say a man and a woman were arrested on Saturday, and the man, a 29-year-old from London, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

They say the woman, a 30-year-old also from London, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

London police spokesperson Sgt. Sandasha Bough says an autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday.