2 charged after man found dead in London, Ont., park: police

Police
Police in London, Ont., say two people have been arrested and charged after a man was found dead in a park Friday evening. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2024 8:37 am.

Police in London, Ont., say two people have been arrested and charged after a man was found dead in a park.

Police say officers responded to an area in the east end of the city in relation to a check-welfare investigation around 6 p.m. on Friday. 

They say when officers arrived, they found a man dead in a park in the area.

Police say a man and a woman were arrested on Saturday, and the man, a 29-year-old from London, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

They say the woman, a 30-year-old also from London, has been charged with one count of manslaughter. 

London police spokesperson Sgt. Sandasha Bough says an autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday.

Top Stories

CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern
CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern

A new poll shows Canadians across four major cities cite affordability as their top concern when asked about a variety of issues they confront in their day-to-day lives. The poll, conducted by Maru...

1h ago

Video shows woman wanted for allegedly stealing taxi cab in Toronto
Video shows woman wanted for allegedly stealing taxi cab in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released dashcam footage of a female suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a taxi cab earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Bay Street and Lake Shore...

1h ago

Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating the sudden death of a two-year-old boy who had been reported missing in Cambridge, Ont. Authorities were called to the Beverly Street and...

1m ago

Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault
Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault

A man from Woodbridge, Ont. has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. It's alleged that on Sept. 5, multiple women attended a business...

3h ago

