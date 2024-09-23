Man wanted in connection to 2 sexual assaults in Brampton

A man believed to be responsible for two sexual assaults in Brampton is wanted by Peel police.

Police say the first incident happened on Sept. 2 at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Boulevard.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking in the area when the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the area.

The second incident happened on Sept. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the victim, also a 19-year-old woman, was walking in the area of McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard. She was allegedly sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the area.

The victims sustained minor physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately five foot eight inches to five foot 10 inches with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.