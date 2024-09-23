Controversial law designed to free up hospital beds to be tested in Ontario court

Ontario Bill-7
Michele Campeau, left, visits with her mother, Ruth Poupard, 83, at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare where she is recovering from a broken hip, in Windsor, Ont., on April 3, 2024. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2024 6:01 am.

A new charter challenge set to get underway on Monday will test the constitutionality of a controversial Ontario law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into long-term care homes, not of their choosing or face a $400-per-day charge if they refuse.

The Advocacy Centre for the Elderly and the Ontario Health Coalition argue the law, known as the More Bed Better Care Act or Bill 7, violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The province disagrees.

One core item the court will address is whether the new law has fulfilled its purpose by improving the flow of patients. Documents filed with court reveal the two sides have reached different conclusions on that question.

Premier Doug Ford’s government rammed Bill 7 through the legislature within days in September 2022, bypassing public hearings.

The law allows hospital placement coordinators to choose a nursing home for a patient who has been deemed by a doctor as requiring an “alternate level of care,” or ALC, without consent.

They can also share the patient’s health information to such homes without consent. Patients can also be sent to nursing homes up to 70 kilometres from their preferred spot in southern Ontario and up to 150 kilometres away in northern Ontario. The law sparked outrage among seniors.

In its factum filed with court, the organizations opposing bill 7 say it has not had its intended effect of reducing the number of so-called ALC patients. They point to government data from Ontario Health that shows the number of these patients has actually increased by 30 per cent more than a year after the law took effect.

There were about 2,300 discharged patients waiting in hospital for a spot in a nursing home at the end of January, the court documents say.

“The evidence belies any contention that Bill 7 has actually expedited the transition from hospital for the vast majority of ALC-LTC patients,” the organizations say.

The primary reason for the bottleneck is not the patients fault, they say.

“The most significant cause of delay in transitioning from the hospital is simply the lack of long-term care beds as evidenced by the very long wait lists for admissions particularly for homes that provide better and more suitable care,” the organizations wrote.

Because the law is ineffective, they argue, it is arbitrary. They say the law should be struck down.

Ontario argues the increased number of so-called ALC patients is not proof of the law’s ineffectiveness, but due to a spike in population growth.

The province also points to evidence of several hospital administrators who support the law and say it has increased patient flow.

Trillium Health Partners, which runs two large hospitals in Mississauga, Ont., said the law has helped move 240 ALC patients to nursing homes over a recent three-month span.

“In the absence of Bill 7, I expect patient flow would decrease, as more acute beds would be occupied by patients who do not require acute care, leading to more patients waiting for a bed,” Scott Jarrett, the chief operating officer of Trillium, said in an affidavit.

Other hospital leaders cited similar progress.

The Advocacy Centre and the Ontario Health Coalition also say the law largely targets seniors of poor mental and physical health and deprives them of their ability to choose where to live and how their health information is shared.

More than 80 per cent of ALC patients are 65 or older and the vast majority live with incurable conditions usually associated with age. The law, they argue, interferes with the Charter’s right to life, liberty and security.

“Bill 7 infringes an ALC-LTC patient’s liberty rights by depriving them of personal autonomy with respect to their medical treatment and health care,” the organizations argue.

“Simply put, Bill 7 clearly deprives ALC-LTC patients of the fundamental rights to informed consent to where they are likely to spend their final days, and to the protection of their personal health information.”

What both sides agree on is that there are not enough hospital or long-term care beds in Ontario. While the province is building more hospitals and incentivizing the construction of dozens of nursing homes, there’s nowhere near enough supply to meet demand, the documents say.

Provincial lawyers say the law is needed to open up beds for patients needing to get into a hospital.

“The purpose of a hospital bed is not to act as a waiting area for (long-term care) home admission,” the province says.

The province argues patients do not have a Charter right to live free of charge in a hospital after discharge. Nor does the law discriminate on the basis of age or disability, it says.

“Bill 7 does not infringe anyone’s Charter rights,” provincial lawyers wrote.

On Jan. 31, 2024, there were 2,243 ALC patients awaiting a spot in a nursing home who had spent a total of nearly 200,000 days in hospital beds, the province said.

The Charter does not protect against the sharing of private health information, provincial lawyers argue, pointing to several other laws that lay out how personal health information can be shared, including under court orders.

The province also said the law does not force patients into any particular nursing home. The patient can refuse such a placement.

“The consequence for an ALC patient who refuses to leave hospital despite being discharged is purely economic: they must pay a portion of the cost of the publicly funded hospital bed that they have chosen to occupy,” the province said.

The organizations say the threat of a $400 per day fine is “coercive,” while the province contends it acts as a “deterrent” to patients in the effort to get them to agree to be moved to a home they didn’t choose.

Only five people have been charged under the law, the health minister’s office said recently.

The threat of a fine didn’t deter Ruth Poupard’s family. Michele Campeau, who has power of attorney for her 83-year-old mother, refused a hospital’s attempts to force her into a long-term care home she hated in Windsor, Ont. Campeau said the front door was unlocked, so she walked right in only to find the place filthy with little staff. She walked back out and decided it wasn’t the place for her mom.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare began charging the family $400 per day and they ended up with a $26,000 bill in the spring, which Campeau refused to pay. Poupard ended up in her top choice for a nursing home.

By mid-September, no one had come calling for the money, Campeau said.

“I would encourage others to fight back because in the end, the fight is worth more than putting your loved one in a horrible situation,” Campeau said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week
More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week

Toronto and the GTA will experience periods of heavy rain to kick off the week after a stretch of beautiful, summer-like weather. Many residents will awaken to rainfall on Monday, which is expected...

4m ago

Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault
Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault

A man from Woodbridge, Ont. has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. It's alleged that on Sept. 5, multiple women attended a business...

39m ago

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers on Saturday evening ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough just after...

8h ago

Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton
Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on his dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and...

2m ago

Top Stories

More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week
More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week

Toronto and the GTA will experience periods of heavy rain to kick off the week after a stretch of beautiful, summer-like weather. Many residents will awaken to rainfall on Monday, which is expected...

4m ago

Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault
Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault

A man from Woodbridge, Ont. has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. It's alleged that on Sept. 5, multiple women attended a business...

39m ago

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers on Saturday evening ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough just after...

8h ago

Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton
Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on his dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

12h ago

1:58
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade

The City of Markham held a parade for five hometown Olympians, including sprinter Andre de Grasse, the most decorated Canadian athlete in summer Olympic history. Rob Leth reports.

13h ago

1:54
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers in Scarborough led to calls of a reported shooting, according to Toronto police, who responded to the scene and found 27 year old Christopher Malcolm with gun shot wounds.

13h ago

2:44
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto

Set them up and knock them down! Volunteers spent the day setting up 8,000 giant dominos in downtown Toronto, only to watch them fall.

13h ago

2:49
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario

A highly contagious, but preventable infection is on the rise in Ontario. Health experts are continuing to track unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks in the province. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

More Videos