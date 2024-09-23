Search underway for suspects in Alabama mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 17

This image provided by WBMA shows bystanders near the scene of a shooting in Birmingham, Ala., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Bill Castle/WBMA via AP)

By Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Posted September 23, 2024 7:55 am.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have reported no arrests after a weekend mass shooting killed four people and left 17 others injured in what police described as a targeted “hit” by multiple shooters who opened fire outside a popular Alabama nightspot.

The shooting late Saturday in the popular Five Points South entertainment district of Birmingham rocked an area of restaurants and bars that is often bustling on weekend nights. The mass shooting, one of several this year in the city, unnerved residents and left officials at home and beyond pleading for help to both solve the crime and address the broader problem of gun violence.

“The priority is to find these shooters and get them off our streets,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said a day after the shooting.

The mayor planned a morning news conference Monday to provide updates on the case.

The shooting occurred on the sidewalk and street outside Hush, a lounge in the entertainment district, where blood stains were still visible on the sidewalk outside the venue on Sunday morning.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said authorities believe the shooting targeted one of the people who was killed, possibly in a murder-for-hire. A vehicle pulled up and “multiple shooters” got out and began firing, then fled the scene, he said.

“We believe that there was a ‘hit,’ if you will, on that particular person,” Thurmond said.

Police said about 100 shell casings were recovered. Thurmond said law enforcement was working to determine what weapons were used, but they believe some of the gunfire was “fully automatic.” Investigators also were trying to determine whether anyone fired back, creating a crossfire.

In a statement late Sunday, police said the shooters are believed to have used “machine gun conversion devices” that make semiautomatic weapons fire more rapidly.

Some surviving victims critically injured

Officers found two men and a woman on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead there. An additional male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

Police identified the three victims found on the sidewalk as Anitra Holloman, 21, of the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer, Tahj Booker, 27, of Birmingham, and Carlos McCain, 27, of Birmingham. The fourth victim pronounced dead at the hospital was pending identification.

By the early hours of Sunday, victims began showing up at hospitals and police subsequently identified 17 people with injuries, some of them life-threatening. Four of the surviving victims, in conditions ranging from good to critical, were being treated at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to Alicia Rohan, a hospital spokeswoman.

A popular nightspot rocked by gunfire

The area of Birmingham where the gunfire erupted is popular with young adults because of its proximity to the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the plethora of nearby restaurants and bars.

The shooting was the 31st mass killing of 2024, of which 23 were shootings, according to James Alan Fox, a criminologist and professor at Northeastern University, who oversees a mass killings database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with the university.

Three of the nation’s 23 mass shootings this year were in Birmingham, including two earlier quadruple homicides.

Mayor pleads for a solution to gun violence

Woodfin expressed frustration at what he described as an epidemic of gun violence in America and the city.

“We find ourselves in 2024, where gun violence is at an epidemic level, an epidemic crisis in our country. And the city of Birmingham, unfortunately, finds itself at the tip of that spear,” he said.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Kim Chandler, The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week
More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week

Toronto and the GTA will experience periods of heavy rain to kick off the week after a stretch of beautiful, summer-like weather. Many residents will awaken to rainfall on Monday, which is expected...

6m ago

Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault
Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault

A man from Woodbridge, Ont. has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. It's alleged that on Sept. 5, multiple women attended a business...

42m ago

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers on Saturday evening ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough just after...

8h ago

Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton
Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on his dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and...

5m ago

Top Stories

More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week
More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week

Toronto and the GTA will experience periods of heavy rain to kick off the week after a stretch of beautiful, summer-like weather. Many residents will awaken to rainfall on Monday, which is expected...

6m ago

Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault
Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault

A man from Woodbridge, Ont. has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. It's alleged that on Sept. 5, multiple women attended a business...

42m ago

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers on Saturday evening ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough just after...

8h ago

Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton
Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on his dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

12h ago

1:58
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade

The City of Markham held a parade for five hometown Olympians, including sprinter Andre de Grasse, the most decorated Canadian athlete in summer Olympic history. Rob Leth reports.

13h ago

1:54
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers in Scarborough led to calls of a reported shooting, according to Toronto police, who responded to the scene and found 27 year old Christopher Malcolm with gun shot wounds.

13h ago

2:44
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto

Set them up and knock them down! Volunteers spent the day setting up 8,000 giant dominos in downtown Toronto, only to watch them fall.

13h ago

2:49
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario

A highly contagious, but preventable infection is on the rise in Ontario. Health experts are continuing to track unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks in the province. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

More Videos