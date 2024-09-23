Section of Bay Street closed after reports of a sheet of metal hanging off of building
Posted September 23, 2024 6:53 pm.
Toronto police have shut down a section of Bay Street near Richmond Street and Queen Street for reports of a sheet of metal hanging off of a building downtown.
There are no reports of injuries.
Westbound traffic on Richmond Street and northbound traffic on Bay Street is blocked until the hazard is cleared.
Pedestrian traffic is also closed southbound at Bay Street and Queen Street.