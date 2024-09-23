Section of Bay Street closed after reports of a sheet of metal hanging off of building

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 23, 2024 6:53 pm.

Toronto police have shut down a section of Bay Street near Richmond Street and Queen Street for reports of a sheet of metal hanging off of a building downtown.

There are no reports of injuries.

Westbound traffic on Richmond Street and northbound traffic on Bay Street is blocked until the hazard is cleared.

Pedestrian traffic is also closed southbound at Bay Street and Queen Street.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Stick to teaching': Ford slams TDSB over field trip policy, accuses teachers of 'indoctrinating kids'
'Stick to teaching': Ford slams TDSB over field trip policy, accuses teachers of 'indoctrinating kids'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slammed the province’s largest school board on Monday, after students were brought on a field trip that turned into a protest. “I think it’s disgraceful,” Ford told...

3h ago

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

10m ago

One teen boy stabbed in the stomach near Danforth Road
One teen boy stabbed in the stomach near Danforth Road

An argument between two teen boys turned violent on Monday after one of the youths stabbed the other in the stomach, police say. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Road and Savarin Street...

29m ago

CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern
CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern

A new poll shows Canadians across four major cities cite affordability as their top concern when asked about a variety of issues they confront in their day-to-day lives. The poll, conducted by Maru...

9h ago

Top Stories

'Stick to teaching': Ford slams TDSB over field trip policy, accuses teachers of 'indoctrinating kids'
'Stick to teaching': Ford slams TDSB over field trip policy, accuses teachers of 'indoctrinating kids'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slammed the province’s largest school board on Monday, after students were brought on a field trip that turned into a protest. “I think it’s disgraceful,” Ford told...

3h ago

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

10m ago

One teen boy stabbed in the stomach near Danforth Road
One teen boy stabbed in the stomach near Danforth Road

An argument between two teen boys turned violent on Monday after one of the youths stabbed the other in the stomach, police say. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Road and Savarin Street...

29m ago

CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern
CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern

A new poll shows Canadians across four major cities cite affordability as their top concern when asked about a variety of issues they confront in their day-to-day lives. The poll, conducted by Maru...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.
1:58
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade

The City of Markham held a parade for five hometown Olympians, including sprinter Andre de Grasse, the most decorated Canadian athlete in summer Olympic history. Rob Leth reports.

1:54
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers in Scarborough led to calls of a reported shooting, according to Toronto police, who responded to the scene and found 27 year old Christopher Malcolm with gun shot wounds.

2:44
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto

Set them up and knock them down! Volunteers spent the day setting up 8,000 giant dominos in downtown Toronto, only to watch them fall.

7h ago

2:49
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario

A highly contagious, but preventable infection is on the rise in Ontario. Health experts are continuing to track unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks in the province. Afua Baah has the details.

7h ago

More Videos