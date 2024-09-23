OTTAWA — Some MPs are demanding more discipline from House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus after an exchange between two party leaders last week got so heated one MP thought it may actually come to physical blows.

In Question Period on Thursday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had a shouting match after Poilievre called Singh a phoney and a fraud for his refusal to vote to bring down the Liberal government.

The Conservatives insist Singh challenged Poilievre to a fight, while NDP House leader Peter Julian says Singh was merely standing up to bullying from the Tory leader.

All of it had Green Party Leader Elizabeth May fearing the two may start throwing punches.

May and Julian have both called on the Speaker to do more to rein in the antics that they say have degraded decorum in the House of Commons.

After the exchange last week, Fergus asked the MPs to respect the long-standing traditions of the House but did not ask anyone with withdraw their comments or apologize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.