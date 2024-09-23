There’s an air of hostility around the House as MPs head into heated debates

Some MPs are demanding more discipline from House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus after an exchange between two party leaders last week got so heated one MP thought it may actually come to physical blows. Fergus smiles as he participates in the daily Speakers parade to begin the session, May 29, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

September 23, 2024

Last Updated September 23, 2024

OTTAWA — Some MPs are demanding more discipline from House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus after an exchange between two party leaders last week got so heated one MP thought it may actually come to physical blows.

In Question Period on Thursday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had a shouting match after Poilievre called Singh a phoney and a fraud for his refusal to vote to bring down the Liberal government.

The Conservatives insist Singh challenged Poilievre to a fight, while NDP House leader Peter Julian says Singh was merely standing up to bullying from the Tory leader.

All of it had Green Party Leader Elizabeth May fearing the two may start throwing punches.

May and Julian have both called on the Speaker to do more to rein in the antics that they say have degraded decorum in the House of Commons.

After the exchange last week, Fergus asked the MPs to respect the long-standing traditions of the House but did not ask anyone with withdraw their comments or apologize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charges in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

9m ago

CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern
CityNews poll shows Canadians across 4 major cities share affordability as top concern

A new poll shows Canadians across four major cities cite affordability as their top concern when asked about a variety of issues they confront in their day-to-day lives. The poll, conducted by Maru...

4h ago

Toronto police officer injured while arresting man allegedly armed with gun at subway station
Toronto police officer injured while arresting man allegedly armed with gun at subway station

A Toronto Police officer suffered injuries while arresting a man who was allegedly armed with a loaded gun at Bloor-Yonge TTC subway station on Saturday. Officers were called to the station on September...

44m ago

Video shows woman wanted for allegedly stealing taxi cab in Toronto
Video shows woman wanted for allegedly stealing taxi cab in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released dashcam footage of a female suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a taxi cab earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Bay Street and Lake Shore...

4h ago

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

19h ago

1:58
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade

The City of Markham held a parade for five hometown Olympians, including sprinter Andre de Grasse, the most decorated Canadian athlete in summer Olympic history. Rob Leth reports.

19h ago

1:54
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers in Scarborough led to calls of a reported shooting, according to Toronto police, who responded to the scene and found 27 year old Christopher Malcolm with gun shot wounds.

19h ago

2:44
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto

Set them up and knock them down! Volunteers spent the day setting up 8,000 giant dominos in downtown Toronto, only to watch them fall.

2h ago

2:49
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario

A highly contagious, but preventable infection is on the rise in Ontario. Health experts are continuing to track unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks in the province. Afua Baah has the details.

2h ago

