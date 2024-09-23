Toronto police officer injured while arresting man allegedly armed with gun at subway station

A Toronto Police officer suffered injuries while arresting a man who was allegedly armed with a loaded gun at Bloor-Yonge TTC subway station on Saturday.

Officers were called to the station on September 21, at around 1 a.m. after a member of the public reported seeing a person with a gun.

When police arrived at the station, they saw the suspect on a train platform.

The suspect tried to run away, but after a brief foot pursuit, he was placed under arrest.

Investigators say a firearm was found on the accused.

While making the arrest, an officer sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Shaquille Miller, 30, of Toronto, is facing a slew of charges including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon, and two counts of assault peace officer, among others.