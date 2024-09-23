Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault

A man from Woodbridge, Ont. has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said.

It’s alleged that on Sept. 5, multiple women attended a business in the Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West area in North York near the border of Vaughan.

TPS said the women were responding to a job posting and completing applications at the location. Two of the women were separately asked to return at another time to meet with a man.

It’s alleged both women were sexually assaulted by the accused.

On Sept. 21, Jacob Nimoh, 70, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault. He’s expected to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Investigators released the man’s image and believe there are additional victims.