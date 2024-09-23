Woodbridge, Ont. man, 70, facing multiple counts of sexual assault

Jacob Nimoh, 70, of Woodbridge
On Sept. 21, Jacob Nimoh, 70, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault. He's expected to appear in court on Oct. 31. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2024 7:29 am.

A man from Woodbridge, Ont. has been arrested and is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said.

It’s alleged that on Sept. 5, multiple women attended a business in the Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West area in North York near the border of Vaughan.

TPS said the women were responding to a job posting and completing applications at the location. Two of the women were separately asked to return at another time to meet with a man.

It’s alleged both women were sexually assaulted by the accused.

On Sept. 21, Jacob Nimoh, 70, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault. He’s expected to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Investigators released the man’s image and believe there are additional victims.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week
More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week

Toronto and the GTA will experience periods of heavy rain to kick off the week after a stretch of beautiful, summer-like weather. Many residents will awaken to rainfall on Monday, which is expected...

3m ago

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers on Saturday evening ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough just after...

8h ago

Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton
Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on his dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and...

1m ago

What happens when 'The Big One' hits the west coast?
What happens when 'The Big One' hits the west coast?

For decades, we've known that one day, a massive earthquake would hit the fault off Canada's west coast—and new research published this summer from last year has revealed so much more. What we can...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2h ago

Top Stories

More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week
More than 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, GTA as wet weather dominates start to week

Toronto and the GTA will experience periods of heavy rain to kick off the week after a stretch of beautiful, summer-like weather. Many residents will awaken to rainfall on Monday, which is expected...

3m ago

Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough
Man, 25, charged for allegedly shooting his brother in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers on Saturday evening ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough just after...

8h ago

Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton
Boy, 15, seriously injured on dirt bike in Brampton

A 15-year-old boy was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on his dirt bike. Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Brenscombe Road and...

1m ago

What happens when 'The Big One' hits the west coast?
What happens when 'The Big One' hits the west coast?

For decades, we've known that one day, a massive earthquake would hit the fault off Canada's west coast—and new research published this summer from last year has revealed so much more. What we can...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.

12h ago

1:58
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade
Celebrating Markham's Olympians with a parade

The City of Markham held a parade for five hometown Olympians, including sprinter Andre de Grasse, the most decorated Canadian athlete in summer Olympic history. Rob Leth reports.

13h ago

1:54
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough
One person dead after a shooting in Scarborough

An argument between two brothers in Scarborough led to calls of a reported shooting, according to Toronto police, who responded to the scene and found 27 year old Christopher Malcolm with gun shot wounds.

13h ago

2:44
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto
8,000 giant dominos knocked down in Toronto

Set them up and knock them down! Volunteers spent the day setting up 8,000 giant dominos in downtown Toronto, only to watch them fall.

13h ago

2:49
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario
Surge of whooping cough cases reported in Ontario

A highly contagious, but preventable infection is on the rise in Ontario. Health experts are continuing to track unpredictable whooping cough outbreaks in the province. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

More Videos