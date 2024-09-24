1 arrested, 1 at large after police say suspects tried to crash stolen luxury cars through barricade

One suspect is in custody facing charges, and another remains at large after police say they stole two luxury cars from an underground garage and tried to escape by crashing through a police barricade.

Toronto police officers attended the garage in the King Street West and Portland Street area on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 10 a.m., after receiving a call about a vehicle theft in progress.

Officers realized the two suspects were still in the underground garage and attempted to block the exits with cruisers.

The suspects made a desperate attempt to escape, driving the vehicles into the barricade, police said.

“The accused and the other unknown male driver caused significant damage to the police cars,” a release states.

One of the vehicles managed to pass, but the other didn’t, and the driver was arrested on the scene.

The stolen vehicle that breached the barricade was found abandoned a short time later.

As the probe continued, police say they sought and were granted a search warrant in Toronto that yielded a 9mm handgun, a revolver, a motor vehicle master key and other theft and fraud-related items (photos below).

Kevaughn Coore, 35, of Toronto, is facing a laundry list of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, unlawfully purchasing an automobile master key, theft of the motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of the accident, among others.

The second suspect remains at large.

He’s described as 20-30 years old, five foot ten to six feet tall and 170 pounds with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat worn backwards, a black zipper-front jacket, a black hoodie, tight black pants, black shoes, and a surgical black mask.

Police say he walks bow-legged.