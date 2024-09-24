1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Caledon
Posted September 24, 2024 11:36 pm.
One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Caledon Tuesday evening.
Provincial police were called to Highway 9 between The Gore Road and Centreville Creek Road just before 6 p.m.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Highway 9 will remain closed for several hours between Airport Road and Concession Road 3 as the investigation continues.
No further details about what led to the collision have been released.