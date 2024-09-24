‘106 km/h in a 60 km zone’: Tow truck driver nabbed for speeding in Brampton

Tow truck driver Brampton
Peel Regional Police (PRP) said its road safety services were in the area of Torbram Road and Queen Street on Monday night when they noticed a tow truck driver going 106 km/h in a 60 km zone. Photo: PRP/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 24, 2024 6:50 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2024 6:52 am.

A tow truck driver was charged after police caught him travelling more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said its road safety services were in the area of Torbram Road and Queen Street East in Bramalea on Monday night when they noticed a tow truck driver going 106 km/h in a 60 km zone.

No injuries were reported.

The male driver will have his vehicle seized for 14 days and his licence suspended for 30 days.

