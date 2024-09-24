Maryland sues the owner and manager of the ship that caused the Key Bridge collapse

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, left, flanked by Attorney General Anthony Brown, speaks during a news conference announcing a lawsuit seeking damages from the owners and managers of the Dali cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Key Scott Bridge, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By Lea Skene And Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Posted September 24, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2024 11:42 am.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The state of Maryland has added to the legal troubles facing the owner and operator of the container ship Dali, which caused the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the massive vessel experienced an ill-timed electrical blackout and other failures.

Officials announced a new lawsuit Tuesday that echoes several other recent filings alleging the ship’s Singapore-based owner and manager, Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group, knowingly sent an unseaworthy ship into U.S. waters.

“Hear me loud and clear. What happened in the early morning of March 26 should never have happened,” Gov. Wes Moore said at a news conference. “A bridge that was used by thousands of vehicles every single day should still be here right now. A key artery to the Port of Baltimore, which helped move billions of dollars of freight every single year, should still be here right now. And the six victims of the collapse should all be here right now.”

Six construction workers were killed when the ship rammed into one off the bridge’s support columns, causing the span to topple into the water. Their families have also sued the companies.

A suit filed last week by the U.S. Department of Justice provided the most detailed account yet of the cascading series of failures that left the Dali’s pilots and crew helpless in the face of looming disaster. That complaint alleges that mechanical and electrical systems on the ship had been “jury-rigged” and improperly maintained.

Darrell Wilson, a Grace Ocean spokesperson, said last week that the owner and manager “look forward to our day in court to set the record straight.”

FBI agents boarded the Dali in April amid a criminal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collapse. Agents boarded another container ship managed by Synergy while it was docked in Baltimore on Saturday.

The Dali was leaving Baltimore for Sri Lanka when its steering failed because of the power loss. Six men on a road crew, who were filling potholes during an overnight shift, fell to their deaths as the bridge crumbled beneath them. The collapse snarled commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore for months before the channel was fully reopened in June.

Grace Ocean and Synergy filed a court petition days after the collapse seeking to limit their legal liability in what could become the most expensive marine casualty case in history.

Since then, a number of entities have filed opposing claims, including Baltimore’s mayor and city council, survivors of the collapse, local businesses and insurance companies. They’ve all been consolidated into one liability case and the deadline for claims to be filed is Tuesday.

The state’s claim seeks punitive damages against the companies as well as costs associated with cleaning up the wreckage and rebuilding the bridge. It also cites lost toll revenues, environmental contamination, damage to the state’s natural resources and other damages. Officials said they’re still working to quantify the total monetary loss.

“We will not allow Marylanders to be left with the bill for the gross negligence, mismanagement and incompetence that caused this harm,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said at Tuesday’s news conference. “No one can deny that the Dali’s destruction of the Key Bridge has caused just that: tremendous pain and suffering that will continue for years to come.”

Lea Skene And Brian Witte, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft
Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft

An 18-year-old woman arrested in connection with the brazen theft of a Porsche that was caught on camera earlier this month in Mississauga is facing additional charges for a separate and similar stolen...

1h ago

Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police
Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a 60-year-old woman as the homicide victim in a recent investigation that led to her son being charged with second-degree murder. Authorities arrested Henry...

1h ago

Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government

As expected and promised, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives introduced a non-confidence motion on Tuesday in an attempt to topple Justin Trudeau's government. The motion was read out by the speaker at...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday
Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday. The weather alert was issued for the city...

3h ago

Top Stories

Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft
Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft

An 18-year-old woman arrested in connection with the brazen theft of a Porsche that was caught on camera earlier this month in Mississauga is facing additional charges for a separate and similar stolen...

1h ago

Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police
Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a 60-year-old woman as the homicide victim in a recent investigation that led to her son being charged with second-degree murder. Authorities arrested Henry...

1h ago

Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government

As expected and promised, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives introduced a non-confidence motion on Tuesday in an attempt to topple Justin Trudeau's government. The motion was read out by the speaker at...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday
Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday. The weather alert was issued for the city...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday with a storm risk as well. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

17h ago

2:50
Former Jay Danny Jansen discusses wild season
Former Jay Danny Jansen discusses wild season

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Boston Red Sox Catcher Danny Jansen about his historic game this year and being back in Toronto for the first time since being traded

18h ago

2:44
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates

A widely shared video on social media that appears to show someone fishing with a net in Bowmanville Creek has advocates calling for better education and enforcement of fishing regulations in Ontario. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:24
Toronto rapper Top5 released from prison
Toronto rapper Top5 released from prison

The murder case against Top5 ended Monday after the crown stayed the charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting in North York.

19h ago

1:35
Mass Alabama shooting manhunt like a 'horror movie'
Mass Alabama shooting manhunt like a 'horror movie'

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered as police search for suspects following a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama. Laura Aguirre with why residents are comparing the manhunt to a "horror movie".

19h ago

More Videos