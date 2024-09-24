Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he has Parkinson’s disease

FILE - Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre participates in a question and answer session at a fundraiser for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

By Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Posted September 24, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated September 24, 2024 1:04 pm.

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he told a congressional committee Tuesday.

Favre made the disclosure as part of his testimony about a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi. Favre, who does not face criminal charges, has repaid just over $1 million in speaking fees funded by a welfare program in the state and was also an investor in a biotech company with ties to the case. The biotech firm has said it was developing concussion treatments.

The former football star told the committee that he lost his investment in the company “that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others.”

“As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me — I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s — this is also a cause dear to my heart,” Favre said.

What causes Parkinson’s disease is unknown, and it is unclear if Favre’s disease is connected to his football career or head injuries. He said in 2022 that he estimates he experienced “thousands” of concussions in his two decades in the NFL.

Favre appeared at the Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee hearing to advocate reform of the federal welfare system to better prevent fraud.

“The challenges my family and I have faced over the last three years—because certain government officials in Mississippi failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse, and are unjustifiably trying to blame me, those challenges have hurt my good name and are worse than anything I faced in football,” Favre said.

House Republicans have said a Mississippi welfare misspending scandal involving Favre and others points to the need for an overhaul in the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Favre has said he didn’t know the payments he received came from welfare funds and has noted his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor kids in his home state of Mississippi and in Wisconsin, where he played most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft
Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft

An 18-year-old woman arrested in connection with the brazen theft of a Porsche that was caught on camera earlier this month in Mississauga is facing additional charges for a separate and similar stolen...

1h ago

Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police
Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a 60-year-old woman as the homicide victim in a recent investigation that led to her son being charged with second-degree murder. Authorities arrested Henry...

1h ago

Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government

As expected and promised, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives introduced a non-confidence motion on Tuesday in an attempt to topple Justin Trudeau's government. The motion was read out by the speaker at...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday
Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday. The weather alert was issued for the city...

3h ago

Top Stories

Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft
Brampton woman charged in viral stolen Porsche case linked to similar Toronto auto theft

An 18-year-old woman arrested in connection with the brazen theft of a Porsche that was caught on camera earlier this month in Mississauga is facing additional charges for a separate and similar stolen...

1h ago

Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police
Son charged in mother's death in Richmond Hill: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a 60-year-old woman as the homicide victim in a recent investigation that led to her son being charged with second-degree murder. Authorities arrested Henry...

1h ago

Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government

As expected and promised, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives introduced a non-confidence motion on Tuesday in an attempt to topple Justin Trudeau's government. The motion was read out by the speaker at...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday
Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday. The weather alert was issued for the city...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday with a storm risk as well. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

17h ago

2:50
Former Jay Danny Jansen discusses wild season
Former Jay Danny Jansen discusses wild season

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Boston Red Sox Catcher Danny Jansen about his historic game this year and being back in Toronto for the first time since being traded

18h ago

2:44
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates

A widely shared video on social media that appears to show someone fishing with a net in Bowmanville Creek has advocates calling for better education and enforcement of fishing regulations in Ontario. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:24
Toronto rapper Top5 released from prison
Toronto rapper Top5 released from prison

The murder case against Top5 ended Monday after the crown stayed the charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting in North York.

18h ago

1:35
Mass Alabama shooting manhunt like a 'horror movie'
Mass Alabama shooting manhunt like a 'horror movie'

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered as police search for suspects following a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama. Laura Aguirre with why residents are comparing the manhunt to a "horror movie".

19h ago

More Videos