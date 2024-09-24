York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a 60-year-old woman as the homicide victim in a recent investigation that led to a man being charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities arrested Henry Ai, 23, of Richmond Hill, on Sept. 21 after discovering the woman’s body during a check-welfare call at a residence in the area of Gracedale Drive and Shaftesbury Avenue.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Xioamei Wang. Investigators claim that Ai and the victim are known to each other, but they have not released any other details about their relationship.

Ai is facing a second-degree murder charge.

YRP said authorities are not searching for anyone else in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.