Woman identified in Richmond Hill homicide, man charged with 2nd-degree murder

Photo of Henry Ai
Photo of Henry Ai, charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Richmond Hill. YRP/HO

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 24, 2024 9:59 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a 60-year-old woman as the homicide victim in a recent investigation that led to a man being charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities arrested Henry Ai, 23, of Richmond Hill, on Sept. 21 after discovering the woman’s body during a check-welfare call at a residence in the area of Gracedale Drive and Shaftesbury Avenue.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Xioamei Wang. Investigators claim that Ai and the victim are known to each other, but they have not released any other details about their relationship.

Ai is facing a second-degree murder charge.

YRP said authorities are not searching for anyone else in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

