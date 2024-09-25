Biden says all-out war is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates

United States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Aamer Madhani And Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted September 25, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2024 12:57 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “all-out war” is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, but he’s hopeful an off-ramp can be found to prevent further bloodshed.

Biden spoke during an interview on ABC’s “The View.” His comments came after days of back and forth between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon that have killed hundreds and rekindled fears of a broader war in the Middle East.

The president, who addressed the yearly U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, was asked by one of the program’s co-hosts about the possibility of an “all-out” war in the region, whether a cease-fire was still achievable and whether he would condition a cease-fire on all hostages being returned alive.

“An all-out war is possible,” Biden said, adding that he thinks the opportunity also exists “to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region.”

Biden suggested that getting Israel and Hezbollah to agree to a cease-fire could help achieve a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. That war is approaching the one-year mark on Oct. 7 when Hamas invaded southern Israel, and has caused tens of thousands of deaths, the majority being of Palestinians in Gaza.

“It’s possible and I’m using every bit of energy I have with my team … to get this done,” he said. “There’s a desire to see change in the region.”

The chief of Israel’s army said Wednesday that the military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon as Hezbollah hurled dozens of projectiles into Israel, including a missile aimed at Tel Aviv that was the militant group’s deepest strike yet.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been urging both Israel and Hezbollah to step back from their current intensifying conflict, saying that all-out war would be disastrous for the region.

In New York for the annual U.N. General Assembly, Blinken said Wednesday the U.S. was working on a plan to de-escalate tensions and allow tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese to return to homes they have had to evacuate in border areas.

“The best way to get that is not through war, not through escalation,” he said in an interview with CBS News.

“It would be through a diplomatic agreement that has forces pulled back from the border, create a secure environment, people return home,” Blinken said. “That’s what we’re driving toward because while there’s a very legitimate issue here, we don’t think that war is the solution.”

U.S. officials say they are floating a number of ideas to calm the situation but they have not been specific about what the scenarios would entail.

France has called a special U.N. Security Council meeting on Lebanon for later Wednesday at which some of those ideas may be discussed.

“What we’re focused on now, including with many partners here in New York at the U.N. General Assembly, the Arab world, Europeans and others, is a plan to de-escalate,” Blinken said.

“If there were to be a full-scale war – which we don’t have and which we’re working to avoid – that’s actually not going to solve the problem,” Blinken said.

___

Superville reported from Washington. AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in New York contributed to this report.

Aamer Madhani And Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford announces plan to explore building tunnel under Highway 401
Ford announces plan to explore building tunnel under Highway 401

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is examining the feasibility of a tunnel beneath Highway 401 that would serve as a new expressway, aiming to ease gridlock and traffic concerns. Ford made...

1h ago

'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision
'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision

The friends and family of a 46-year-old Toronto-based jazz musician are remembering the woman as a beautiful and talented individual gone too soon. Julia Cleveland was identified as the female victim...

6h ago

Majority of residents in 4 Canadian cites believe their mayor and council are out of touch: CityNews poll
Majority of residents in 4 Canadian cites believe their mayor and council are out of touch: CityNews poll

The majority of residents in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver all believe their mayor and city council are out of touch with what residents want, according to a new CityNews poll. The survey,...

2h ago

Suspects stole more than $2M in merchandise in series of thefts targeting Purolator trucks: police
Suspects stole more than $2M in merchandise in series of thefts targeting Purolator trucks: police

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said one man has been arrested, and other suspects remain at large in connection with a series of robberies that saw the perpetrators target Purolator trucks and steal high-valued...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford announces plan to explore building tunnel under Highway 401
Ford announces plan to explore building tunnel under Highway 401

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is examining the feasibility of a tunnel beneath Highway 401 that would serve as a new expressway, aiming to ease gridlock and traffic concerns. Ford made...

1h ago

'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision
'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision

The friends and family of a 46-year-old Toronto-based jazz musician are remembering the woman as a beautiful and talented individual gone too soon. Julia Cleveland was identified as the female victim...

6h ago

Majority of residents in 4 Canadian cites believe their mayor and council are out of touch: CityNews poll
Majority of residents in 4 Canadian cites believe their mayor and council are out of touch: CityNews poll

The majority of residents in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver all believe their mayor and city council are out of touch with what residents want, according to a new CityNews poll. The survey,...

2h ago

Suspects stole more than $2M in merchandise in series of thefts targeting Purolator trucks: police
Suspects stole more than $2M in merchandise in series of thefts targeting Purolator trucks: police

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said one man has been arrested, and other suspects remain at large in connection with a series of robberies that saw the perpetrators target Purolator trucks and steal high-valued...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon

The impact of the war in the Middle East continues to be felt across the GTA. As the conflict widens into Lebanon, people are taking to the streets in Toronto calling for an end to the violence.

12h ago

2:39
Billy Bishop airport changes spark concerns for Hanlan's Point
Billy Bishop airport changes spark concerns for Hanlan's Point

Changes proposed for Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport are raising concerns about the future of Hanlan's Point. Michelle Mackey reports from the city's public consultation meeting.

13h ago

2:20
Showers to continue Wednesday
Showers to continue Wednesday

Showers will continue on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay seasonal for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

17h ago

3:41
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help

Hope Air has been offering free flights to people in need for more than 30 years, but can’t keep up with growing demand. Cynthia Mulligan asks why Ontario is one of the only provinces that doesn’t offer financial assistance to this charity.

17h ago

2:39
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday with a storm risk as well. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
More Videos