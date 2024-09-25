Will the federal government fall today? What about next week?

Today, the federal Conservatives will table a non-confidence motion, and if the Liberal government cannot defeat it, Canada will be headed to the polls.

CPC leader Pierre Poilievre has vowed to use every opportunity to force an election, and this is his first chance.

The Bloc Quebecois and the NDP have said they will not bring down Trudeau’s Liberals — this time. However, without the promise of the NDP’s support, this will likely be the first of several such votes.

Glen McGregor covers Parliament Hill and federal politics for CityNews.

“The NDP has been the Liberal’s lifeline throughout this. But now they’ve torn up that lifeline and have potentially a little more power to exert in extracting some new concessions,” said McGregor.

Are we headed for a fall full of confidence votes and partisan bickering? How long might this go on before an inevitable election?

