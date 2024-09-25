Drought in Brazil, Vietnam highlight climate change’s impact on coffee: experts

Workers sort and grade coffee beans at a coffee factory in Dak Lak province, Vietnam, on Feb. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Hau Dinh

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2024 7:06 am.

Climate change is driving and intensifying extreme weather in the world’s major coffee-producing countries, jeopardizing future crops and putting pressure on global prices.

“Coffee is the canary in the coal mine for climate change and its effect on agriculture,” said Elizabeth Shapiro-Garza, associate professor of the practice of environmental policy and management at Duke University.

“If you like your cup of coffee in the morning, climate change is absolutely going to be affecting the quality, the availability and the price of that cup of coffee.”

Brazil and Vietnam, the two biggest producers of coffee in the world, are both currently grappling with drought.

The drought in Brazil is the worst the country has seen in more than 70 years. It has also been dealing with wildfires.

Coffee is a finicky plant that’s particularly vulnerable to heat and shifts in seasonality, said Shapiro-Garza, adding that the drying process for coffee can also be adversely affected by extreme weather.

The potential for supply shortages in both countries due to the weather is driving global coffee prices higher, according to a recent report by the Center for Advanced Studies on Applied Economics at the University of Sao Paulo.

“We are seeing fairly dramatic changes in what otherwise we would call traditional normal weather patterns, and these have dramatic effects on the expected supply of coffee come next harvest season,” said Sven Anders, a professor and agricultural economist at the University of Alberta.

Recent heat waves, drought and wildfires in countries including Brazil and Vietnam have been intensified by climate change, research shows.

Amid all the factors affecting supply, demand for coffee continues to grow, said Anders, which puts extra pressure on the industry.

Canadian coffee drinkers today might not realize that the price of their morning cup is at risk. Over the past year, the average retail price for roasted or ground coffee hasn’t risen much, according to data from Statistics Canada — about 1.6 per cent.

However, over four years, the increase is much steeper: 23.2 per cent between July 2020 and July 2024.

Futures for coffee — a way of measuring commodity prices based on contracts for future delivery — have been rising, said Anders, indicating potential price hikes to come as the industry predicts lower supply on the horizon. The fact that both Brazil and Vietnam are grappling with major weather events at the same time is likely to make the pressure more severe, he said.

Efforts to mitigate climate change’s effect on coffee include breeding different, more hardy trees, said Shapiro-Garza. For example, she said work is underway to make coffee that’s more resistant to roya, or “coffee rust,” a fungus that’s become a much bigger problem as it spreads more in hotter weather.

Other ways to make coffee farms more resilient include diversifying crops and planting shade trees as protection, said Anders.

But it’s not only the crop that’s increasingly vulnerable — it’s also the farmers themselves, many of whom run small, family-based operations.

“Many farmers are actually getting out of coffee because it’s too volatile for them,” said Anders.

Shapiro-Garza said more needs to be done to support coffee farmers so they can adapt to the changing climate and be less vulnerable to shocks in the system. This would not only help address price and supply volatility, but also lower the risk of farmers abandoning their livelihoods in search of something more stable, she said.

Anders said consumers should expect a near-term price shock in coffee, especially from smaller companies less able to swallow rising costs — but over the longer term he expects prices across the board to rise.

“This is not going to go away.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford announces plan to explore tunnel under Highway 401
Ford announces plan to explore tunnel under Highway 401

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is examining the feasibility of a tunnel beneath Highway 401 that would serve as a new expressway, aiming to ease gridlock and traffic concerns. Ford made...

0m ago

'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision
'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision

The friends and family of a 46-year-old Toronto-based jazz musician are remembering the woman as a beautiful and talented individual gone too soon. Julia Cleveland was identified as the female victim...

3h ago

Ministry of Education launches probe into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ministry of Education launches probe into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

Ontario's Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into a protest. On September 18, students from various schools across...

11h ago

Female pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured in Mississauga
Female pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured in Mississauga

A woman has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the Burnhamthorpe Road and Cawthra...

44m ago

Top Stories

Ford announces plan to explore tunnel under Highway 401
Ford announces plan to explore tunnel under Highway 401

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is examining the feasibility of a tunnel beneath Highway 401 that would serve as a new expressway, aiming to ease gridlock and traffic concerns. Ford made...

0m ago

'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision
'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision

The friends and family of a 46-year-old Toronto-based jazz musician are remembering the woman as a beautiful and talented individual gone too soon. Julia Cleveland was identified as the female victim...

3h ago

Ministry of Education launches probe into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ministry of Education launches probe into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

Ontario's Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into a protest. On September 18, students from various schools across...

11h ago

Female pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured in Mississauga
Female pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured in Mississauga

A woman has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the Burnhamthorpe Road and Cawthra...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon

The impact of the war in the Middle East continues to be felt across the GTA. As the conflict widens into Lebanon, people are taking to the streets in Toronto calling for an end to the violence.

8h ago

3:41
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help

Hope Air has been offering free flights to people in need for more than 30 years, but can’t keep up with growing demand. Cynthia Mulligan asks why Ontario is one of the only provinces that doesn’t offer financial assistance to this charity.

13h ago

2:36
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives introduced a non-confidence motion on Tuesday in an attempt to topple Justin Trudeau’s government. Shao Lee-Lee reports.

13h ago

3:04
How much longer can the Trudeau government last?
How much longer can the Trudeau government last?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will survive a confidence vote put forward by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, but other challenges to Trudeau's leadership are likely on the way. Cynthia Mulligan and Glen McGregor discuss the government's future.

15h ago

2:39
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday with a storm risk as well. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
More Videos