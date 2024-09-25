Macron, Trudeau meet as French president visits Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, greets French President Emmanuel Macron outside Rideau Cottage at Rideau Hall, as Macron arrives in Ottawa for a visit to Canada, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2024 9:20 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to his home in Ottawa Wednesday for an informal private dinner.

Trudeau greeted Macron outside Rideau Cottage with a hug and a big smile at the start of Macron’s second official visit to Canada.

The two leaders will hold more formal meetings Thursday in Ottawa and Montreal.

The war in Ukraine, misinformation and artificial intelligence will highlight the discussions.

But the two surely will also touch on their similar political circumstances as progressive politicians who have become deeply unpopular with voters.

They have been compared frequently since Macron was elected in France in 2017, two years after Trudeau took power in Canada.

Both leaders were in New York City earlier this week for the United Nations General Assembly and will be together again next week in France at the Francophonie leaders’ summit.

How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'
How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'

In an announcement on Sept. 25, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a feasibility study for building a tunnel under Highway 401 will be conducted.

1h ago

Toronto cop charged with assault in Brampton teen's death testifies
Toronto cop charged with assault in Brampton teen's death testifies

A Toronto police officer testified Wednesday he used a reasonable amount of force when he took down a Brampton teen he says tried to sell him and another off-duty officer a fake watch. Cst. Calvin Au,...

2h ago

OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers
OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers

The national banking regulator says it will no longer require borrowers with uninsured mortgages to undergo a stress test when switching providers. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions...

5h ago

'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause
'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause

An innovative solution to a growing problem, or an unrealistic and laughable pipe dream? Reaction to Premier Doug Ford's plan to explore the feasibility of building a tunnel under Highway 401 tickled...

7h ago

