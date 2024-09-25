Man dies after being struck by driver on Danforth Road

Toronto police say a man has died after being struck by a driver on Danforth Road last week.

Officers were called to Danforth and Savarin Streets just after 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 15 for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Police say a vehicle was going southbound on Danforth Road when the driver struck the pedestrian approaching Savarin Street.

A 27-year-old man was transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries on Sept. 21.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the incident to contact investigators.