Ford announces plan to explore tunnel under Highway 401

Ontario highway
The province notes that it's launched a "technical evaluation" to explore how the expressway can provide a "new, faster route" for some roadways north of Toronto, extending beyond Brampton and Mississauga to Markham and Scarborough. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 25, 2024 8:57 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2024 9:09 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is examining the feasibility of a tunnel beneath Highway 401 that would serve as a new expressway, aiming to ease gridlock and traffic concerns.

Ford made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The province notes that it’s launched a “technical evaluation” to explore how the expressway can provide a “new, faster route” for some roadways north of Toronto, extending beyond Brampton and Mississauga to Markham and Scarborough.

Premier Ford said the project is aimed to significantly reduce traffic in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

“Ontario’s gridlock problem is leaving the average Toronto-area commuter stuck in traffic for 98 hours every year, taking up precious time that would be better spent with family, friends and loved ones and is costing our economy $11 billion every year in the GTHA alone,” said Premier Ford.

Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference about police helicopter funding in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, July 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Officials will explore options to increase Hwy. 401 capacity, including potential routes within the existing right-of-way, number of lanes, length, and the number and design of interchanges connecting to other highways.

Ontario will begin consultations with First Nations communities about the potential expressway project.

Premier Ford also confirmed on Wednesday that the new expressway beneath Hwy. 401 would not be tolled.

“Today’s announcement is the latest step in our nearly $100 billion plan to tackle this gridlock by building and expanding highways and transit, including Highway 401, the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413, so we can get people and goods moving across Ontario once more,” added Premier Ford.

Fieldwork has already begun on Hwy. 413, the proposed 52-kilometre highway that will run west from Hwy. 400 in Vaughan through Peel Region and southwest to Hwy. 401 in Milton.

The federal government had marked the Hwy. 413 project for a federal review under its powers in the Impact Assessment Act. 

