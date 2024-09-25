OPP investigating after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted September 25, 2024 5:37 pm.

Provincial police in Aurora are investigating several instances of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham leading to at least one serious crash that left two people fighting for their lives.

Investigators say just after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Aurora OPP, York Regional Police, fire and emergency medical services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive.

A male driver and a female passenger from one vehicle both suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to trauma centres by ambulance. The male driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Investigators believe that a rock was deliberately thrown at the windshield of the vehicle by a passing vehicle or person, leading to the collision,” provincial police said in a release on Wednesday.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. on the same night they received two separate reports of rocks striking the windshields of vehicles while travelling northbound on Highway 48 just north of Elgin Mills.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Provincial police say anyone who was in the area of Highway 48 near Elgin Mills between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Sept. 20 and saw something suspicious or has any information, dash cam or surveillance video is asked to contact the Aurora OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause
'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause

An innovative solution to a growing problem, or an unrealistic and laughable pipe dream? Reaction to Premier Doug Ford's plan to explore the feasibility of building a tunnel under Highway 401 tickled...

2h ago

OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers
OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers

The national banking regulator says it will no longer require borrowers with uninsured mortgages to undergo a stress test when switching providers. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions...

29m ago

Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline
Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline

The minority Liberal government survived a non-confidence vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but if the prime minister wants to avoid an election before Christmas the Bloc Québécois said he will...

2m ago

Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford's duties during leave of absence
Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford's duties during leave of absence

An associate minister has been named to fulfill MPP Michael Ford’s duties as the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism during his leave of absence from the provincial cabinet. Brampton North...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause
'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause

An innovative solution to a growing problem, or an unrealistic and laughable pipe dream? Reaction to Premier Doug Ford's plan to explore the feasibility of building a tunnel under Highway 401 tickled...

2h ago

OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers
OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers

The national banking regulator says it will no longer require borrowers with uninsured mortgages to undergo a stress test when switching providers. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions...

29m ago

Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline
Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline

The minority Liberal government survived a non-confidence vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but if the prime minister wants to avoid an election before Christmas the Bloc Québécois said he will...

2m ago

Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford's duties during leave of absence
Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford's duties during leave of absence

An associate minister has been named to fulfill MPP Michael Ford’s duties as the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism during his leave of absence from the provincial cabinet. Brampton North...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon

The impact of the war in the Middle East continues to be felt across the GTA. As the conflict widens into Lebanon, people are taking to the streets in Toronto calling for an end to the violence.

18h ago

2:39
Billy Bishop airport changes spark concerns for Hanlan's Point
Billy Bishop airport changes spark concerns for Hanlan's Point

Changes proposed for Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport are raising concerns about the future of Hanlan's Point. Michelle Mackey reports from the city's public consultation meeting.

19h ago

2:20
Showers to continue Wednesday
Showers to continue Wednesday

Showers will continue on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay seasonal for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

22h ago

3:41
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help

Hope Air has been offering free flights to people in need for more than 30 years, but can’t keep up with growing demand. Cynthia Mulligan asks why Ontario is one of the only provinces that doesn’t offer financial assistance to this charity.

22h ago

2:39
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm
Heavy rain Tuesday with possible storm

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday with a storm risk as well. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
More Videos