OPP investigating after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

Provincial police in Aurora are investigating several instances of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham leading to at least one serious crash that left two people fighting for their lives.

Investigators say just after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Aurora OPP, York Regional Police, fire and emergency medical services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive.

A male driver and a female passenger from one vehicle both suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to trauma centres by ambulance. The male driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Investigators believe that a rock was deliberately thrown at the windshield of the vehicle by a passing vehicle or person, leading to the collision,” provincial police said in a release on Wednesday.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. on the same night they received two separate reports of rocks striking the windshields of vehicles while travelling northbound on Highway 48 just north of Elgin Mills.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Provincial police say anyone who was in the area of Highway 48 near Elgin Mills between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Sept. 20 and saw something suspicious or has any information, dash cam or surveillance video is asked to contact the Aurora OPP or Crime Stoppers.