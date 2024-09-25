Passenger killed when gunman hijacks city bus, leads police on chase through downtown Los Angeles

Buses enter a Los Angeles MTA bus depot near the site where overnight a bus was hijacked by an armed subject with passengers on board
Buses enter a Los Angeles MTA bus depot near the site where overnight a bus was hijacked by an armed subject with passengers on board Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. One person was fatally shot before police apprehended the suspect. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

By Christopher Weber, The Associated Press

Posted September 25, 2024 4:48 pm.

A passenger was killed after a gunman hijacked a city bus in Los Angeles early Wednesday, leading to a slow police chase through downtown before the suspect was eventually arrested, authorities said.

The armed man boarded the Metro bus with the driver and two passengers aboard shortly before 1 a.m. in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers approached the bus as it slowly rolled away. A cavalcade of police vehicles followed it as the driver drove at gunpoint for the next hour. A flashing sign on the front of the bus read: “Emergency. 911 Call Police.”

Police deployed spike strips, which punctured one of the tires. After traveling more than 7 miles (11 kilometers), the bus eventually came to a stop at a downtown intersection near the city’s Arts District, and the suspect surrendered, officials said.

TV news footage showed a series of small explosions around the bus stopped in the neighborhood of lofts and warehouses, then police storming aboard with shields. The bus driver climbed out of window and ran to safety behind an armored vehicle while officers moved in.

A man was found inside the bus with gunshot wounds, but details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The driver and the second passenger were treated by paramedics at the scene and released. In a statement, Metro said the bus driver was OK and receiving the support he needs.

Police praised the driver for keeping calm.

“This operator continued to operate the bus in as safe a manner as he could under the circumstances, with the police trailing him for an hour before the spike strips finally took effect,” Deputy Chief Donald Graham told reporters.

The killing is the latest in a series of violent incidents, including stabbings and shootings on buses and trains as Los Angeles seeks to expand the transit system ahead of hosting the Olympics in 2028. In May, Mayor Karen Bass called for increased security on transit routes.

In March, a man who indicated he had a gun hijacked a Metro bus in downtown LA and then grabbed the wheel, causing the bus to collide with several vehicles and crash into a hotel.

'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause
'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause

An innovative solution to a growing problem, or an unrealistic and laughable pipe dream? Reaction to Premier Doug Ford's plan to explore the feasibility of building a tunnel under Highway 401 tickled...

2h ago

OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers
OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers

The national banking regulator says it will no longer require borrowers with uninsured mortgages to undergo a stress test when switching providers. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions...

34m ago

Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline
Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline

The minority Liberal government survived a non-confidence vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but if the prime minister wants to avoid an election before Christmas the Bloc Québécois said he will...

7m ago

Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford's duties during leave of absence
Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford's duties during leave of absence

An associate minister has been named to fulfill MPP Michael Ford’s duties as the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism during his leave of absence from the provincial cabinet. Brampton North...

3h ago

