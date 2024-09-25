Peel Regional Police (PRP) said one man has been arrested, and other suspects remain at large in connection with a series of robberies that saw the perpetrators target Purolator trucks and steal high-valued merchandise.

In collaboration with the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), officers in Peel Region detailed the investigation, which began on May 28 following reports of a group of suspects in the area of North Service Road in Mississauga.

Authorities said the group closely followed a Purolator tractor-trailer in their vehicle and eventually breached the trailer to get onboard while it was in motion. PRP said the suspects stole $1.8 million worth of merchandise and exited the trailer while it was stopped at a red light. No injuries were reported.

Two weeks later, on June 10, the same suspects are alleged to have been in the area of Creditview Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West in Mississauga and used what police called a similar set of techniques to distract the driver of another Purolator tractor-trailer.

The group managed to get on the trailer and stole $300,000 worth of electronics before fleeing while the driver was stopped at a red light. No injuries were reported.

Third robbery attempt foiled by alert driver: police

The following month, on July 11, investigators said the suspects were in the area of Hogan Drive and Britannia Road West in Mississauga and attempted to use a cube van and a passenger van to force the driver of a tractor-trailer, containing more than $1.2 million worth in cellphones, to make an abrupt stop.

Police said the driver was aware of the attempted robbery and was able to get away without incident.

Before this attempted robbery, on June 28, HRPS officers were notified of a group of suspects in the area of Trafalgar Road and Burnhamthorpe Road in Oakville, where they attempted to board a tractor-trailer loaded with electronics.

Police said the driver confronted the suspects, who then made threats suggesting an attempt at a robbery. The driver managed to prevent the crime, and the suspects fled. Authorities noted that $120,000 worth of electronics was stolen.

Three suspects were identified as a result of the investigation. Police said Marius Ionescu, 36, of Scarborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and robbery. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Officers said Florian Porumbita, 29, and Florian Porumbita, 27 (both of the same name and from Scarborough), remain wanted.

The investigation is ongoing.