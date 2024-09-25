Suspects stole more than $2M in merchandise in series of thefts targeting Purolator trucks: police

Peel Regional Police cruiser
Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 25, 2024 10:54 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said one man has been arrested, and other suspects remain at large in connection with a series of robberies that saw the perpetrators target Purolator trucks and steal high-valued merchandise.

In collaboration with the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), officers in Peel Region detailed the investigation, which began on May 28 following reports of a group of suspects in the area of North Service Road in Mississauga.

Authorities said the group closely followed a Purolator tractor-trailer in their vehicle and eventually breached the trailer to get onboard while it was in motion. PRP said the suspects stole $1.8 million worth of merchandise and exited the trailer while it was stopped at a red light. No injuries were reported.

Two weeks later, on June 10, the same suspects are alleged to have been in the area of Creditview Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West in Mississauga and used what police called a similar set of techniques to distract the driver of another Purolator tractor-trailer.

The group managed to get on the trailer and stole $300,000 worth of electronics before fleeing while the driver was stopped at a red light. No injuries were reported.

Third robbery attempt foiled by alert driver: police

The following month, on July 11, investigators said the suspects were in the area of Hogan Drive and Britannia Road West in Mississauga and attempted to use a cube van and a passenger van to force the driver of a tractor-trailer, containing more than $1.2 million worth in cellphones, to make an abrupt stop.

Police said the driver was aware of the attempted robbery and was able to get away without incident.

Before this attempted robbery, on June 28, HRPS officers were notified of a group of suspects in the area of Trafalgar Road and Burnhamthorpe Road in Oakville, where they attempted to board a tractor-trailer loaded with electronics.

Police said the driver confronted the suspects, who then made threats suggesting an attempt at a robbery. The driver managed to prevent the crime, and the suspects fled. Authorities noted that $120,000 worth of electronics was stolen.

Three suspects were identified as a result of the investigation. Police said Marius Ionescu, 36, of Scarborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and robbery. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Officers said Florian Porumbita, 29, and Florian Porumbita, 27 (both of the same name and from Scarborough), remain wanted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ford announces plan to explore building tunnel under Highway 401
Ford announces plan to explore building tunnel under Highway 401

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is examining the feasibility of a tunnel beneath Highway 401 that would serve as a new expressway, aiming to ease gridlock and traffic concerns. Ford made...

22m ago

'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision
'Beautiful and talented': Toronto jazz musician identified in fatal Junction collision

The friends and family of a 46-year-old Toronto-based jazz musician are remembering the woman as a beautiful and talented individual gone too soon. Julia Cleveland was identified as the female victim...

5h ago

Majority of residents in 4 Canadian cites believe their mayor and council are out of touch: CityNews poll
Majority of residents in 4 Canadian cites believe their mayor and council are out of touch: CityNews poll

The majority of residents in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver all believe their mayor and city council are out of touch with what residents want, according to a new CityNews poll. The survey,...

17m ago

Ministry of Education launches probe into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ministry of Education launches probe into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

Ontario's Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into a protest. On September 18, students from various schools across...

13h ago

2:09
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon
Hundreds protest growing violence in Lebanon

The impact of the war in the Middle East continues to be felt across the GTA. As the conflict widens into Lebanon, people are taking to the streets in Toronto calling for an end to the violence.

10h ago

2:39
Billy Bishop airport changes spark concerns for Hanlan's Point
Billy Bishop airport changes spark concerns for Hanlan's Point

Changes proposed for Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport are raising concerns about the future of Hanlan's Point. Michelle Mackey reports from the city's public consultation meeting.

11h ago

3:41
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help
Charity that flies people from Northern Ontario to Toronto for life saving care needs help

Hope Air has been offering free flights to people in need for more than 30 years, but can’t keep up with growing demand. Cynthia Mulligan asks why Ontario is one of the only provinces that doesn’t offer financial assistance to this charity.

15h ago

2:36
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government
Conservatives introduce motion to try and topple Trudeau government

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives introduced a non-confidence motion on Tuesday in an attempt to topple Justin Trudeau’s government. Shao Lee-Lee reports.

15h ago

3:04
How much longer can the Trudeau government last?
How much longer can the Trudeau government last?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will survive a confidence vote put forward by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, but other challenges to Trudeau's leadership are likely on the way. Cynthia Mulligan and Glen McGregor discuss the government's future.

17h ago

