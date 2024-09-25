Trudeau returns to Ottawa as MPs get set to vote on non-confidence motion

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters during the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is back in Ottawa today as members of Parliament get set for a vote that could — but likely won't — bring down his minority government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2024 5:29 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is back in Ottawa today as members of Parliament get set for a vote that could — but likely won’t — bring down his minority government.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made his appeal to MPs during a debate in the House of Commons Tuesday, saying a future Tory government would bring back the “promise of Canada.”

His call for support from the other opposition parties was quickly rebuffed.

The NDP and Bloc Québécois say they will oppose the motion in a vote that’s set to happen after question period today.

The Bloc wants to leverage its newfound position in the minority Parliament to get the government to increase old-age security benefits.

If the non-confidence motion were to pass, the government would be defeated and Canadians very likely would see an immediate election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

