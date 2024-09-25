Female pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police logo seen on a motorcycle
Peel Regional Police logo seen on a motorcycle in this undated photo. X/PRP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 25, 2024 6:38 am.

A woman has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the Burnhamthorpe Road and Cawthra Road area at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

One female pedestrian was struck and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Burnhamthorpe Road is closed between Cawthra Road and Westminster Place for the investigation.

