1 dead in Mississauga collision involving garbage truck and tractor trailer
Posted September 26, 2024 3:51 pm.
One person has died and another has critical injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a garbage truck in Mississauga.
Peel police were called to Goreway Drive and Derry Road West just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and one has since been pronounced dead.
No further information has been made available about what caused the crash.