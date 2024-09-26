1 dead in Mississauga collision involving garbage truck and tractor trailer

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 26, 2024 3:51 pm.

One person has died and another has critical injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a garbage truck in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Goreway Drive and Derry Road West just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and one has since been pronounced dead.

No further information has been made available about what caused the crash.

