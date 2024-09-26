NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism

NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre Leah Gazan speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2024 1:05 pm.

An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.

If the bill is passed, people could be charged under the Criminal Code for promoting hatred against Indigenous Peoples by condoning, justifying or downplaying the historical and lasting impact of residential schools.

NDP MP Leah Gazan says the purpose of the schools was to extinguish Indigenous cultures and languages and if the government is serious about reconciliation, it needs to protect survivors and their families from hate.

More than 150,000 children were forced to attend residential schools, with many survivors detailing to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission the abuse they suffered at the hands of those meant to protect them.

An estimated 6,000 children died in the schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.

Gazan says families deserve to heal from this “intergenerational tragedy,” and that parliamentarians must stand firm against people who try to discredit the stories of survivors.

