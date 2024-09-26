Canadian Olympic swimming champion Maggie Mac Neil announces retirement

Maggie Mac Neil of Canada
Maggie Mac Neil, of Canada, competes in the women's 100-meter butterfly semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Associated Press

Posted September 26, 2024 6:57 pm.

Canadian Olympic swimming champion Maggie Mac Neil is retiring.

The gold medalist in the women’s 100-meter butterfly at Tokyo’s Summer Games in 2021 announced the move on social media Thursday in a post that included a photo of her swimming as a child.

“The little girl above would have never dreamed this is where her love of swimming would take her,” Mac Neil wrote. “I am so grateful for all the memories, people, and places I have gotten to experience just through swimming.

“I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my life journey, as I embark on discovering who I am outside of swimming.”

The 24-year-old from London, Ontario, earned a complete set of medals in Tokyo after helping relay teams to silver and bronze medals.

Mac Neil’s five gold medals at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, were the most by a Canadian athlete at a single Pan Am Games.

She was fifth in butterfly and was a member of two women’s relay teams that finished fourth at the recent Olympic Games in Paris.

“Anyone who I crossed paths with never, ever told me I couldn’t achieve my goal of going to the Olympics,” Mac Neil wrote. “It’s still surreal to be able to say I’m a two-time Olympian.”

She completed her master’s degree in sport management at Louisiana State University this year.

Born in China, Mac Neil’s adoptive parents wanted her to take swimming lessons for safety reasons because of the family’s backyard pool.

Mac Neil’s 2017 diagnosis of sport-induced asthma — which can be triggered by the swimming staples of heat and chlorine — forced a switch from longer distances to sprints.

Mac Neil became Canada’s first world champion in the women’s 100-meter butterfly two years later.

