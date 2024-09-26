‘False and defamatory’: Conservative MP denies making homophobic comment about Trudeau

File photo of Conservative MP Garnett Genuis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 26, 2024 5:42 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2024 5:49 pm.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis vehemently denied directing a homophobic comment at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons on Wednesday, calling the accusations “false and defamatory.”

The comment came during question period on Wednesday when Trudeau was being grilled by the Opposition about Consul General Tom Clark’s lavish New York City accommodations that the Conservatives see as a glaring example of government misspending.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre chastised Trudeau for the $9 million apartment and listed off examples of its luxurious features, including a “copper soaking tub.”

As Trudeau began trying to defend the purchase of the costly real estate, he was interrupted by Conservative heckling, with Genuis reportedly shouting, “Does he engage with them in the bathtub?”

The official House of Commons transcript doesn’t name Genuis as the person who made the remark, and Trudeau did not call him out personally when he remarked moments later that “On this side of the House, we are used to casual homophobic comments from the other side of the House.”

But some MPs, including the NDP’s Charlie Angus, and Liberal Rob Oliphant, said it was clear the Genuis made the comment.

On Thursday, Genuis seemed to own up to it but said the meaning behind his remark was misconstrued and not homophobic.

“The point of that comment is to illustrate that, of course, meetings don’t take place in the bathtub,” he argued. “A luxurious bathtub has nothing to do with meetings.”

“It had nothing to do with sex. I wasn’t thinking about sex at all.”

The Speaker of the House is now looking into the matter.

With files from Cormac Mac Sweeney

