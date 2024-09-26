Police looking to identify man in two alleged sex assaults in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are looking to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for two sexual assaults over three weeks in September.

Investigators say around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, a 19-year-old woman was walking in the Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Boulevard area in Brampton when a man allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.

Then on Sept. 22 at around 1:30 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was walking in the McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard area in Brampton when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who then fled the scene.

Both victims sustained minor physical injuries in the attack, according to police.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both attacks. He’s described as South Asian, in his late 20s to early 30s, five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 with a medium build, and dark short hair with a receding hairline.

Police released surveillance video footage of the man in hopes that someone may have information that can identify him.