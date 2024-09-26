Police looking to identify man in two alleged sex assaults in Brampton

Surveillance photo of suspect wanted for two alleged sex assaults in Brampton
Surveillance photo of suspect wanted for two alleged sex assaults in Brampton in September. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 26, 2024 8:26 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2024 8:27 pm.

Police in Peel Region are looking to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for two sexual assaults over three weeks in September.

Investigators say around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, a 19-year-old woman was walking in the Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Boulevard area in Brampton when a man allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.

Then on Sept. 22 at around 1:30 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was walking in the McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard area in Brampton when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who then fled the scene.

Both victims sustained minor physical injuries in the attack, according to police.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both attacks. He’s described as South Asian, in his late 20s to early 30s, five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 with a medium build, and dark short hair with a receding hairline.

Police released surveillance video footage of the man in hopes that someone may have information that can identify him.

Photos of a man wanted in connection with two alleged sex assaults in Brampton in September 2024. PRP/HO
Top Stories

'False and defamatory': Conservative MP denies making homophobic comment about Trudeau
'False and defamatory': Conservative MP denies making homophobic comment about Trudeau

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis vehemently denied directing a homophobic comment at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons on Wednesday, calling the accusations "false and defamatory." The...

2h ago

Crown argues off-duty Toronto cop wanted to teach Brampton teen 'a lesson' in fake watch sale
Crown argues off-duty Toronto cop wanted to teach Brampton teen 'a lesson' in fake watch sale

A Toronto police officer charged with assault in the death of a Brampton teen who tried to sell him and another off-duty officer a fake watch said his actions that day were reasonable and not meant to...

3m ago

‘They were not part of this conflict’: 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon were trying to flee when hit by bombs, son says
‘They were not part of this conflict’: 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon were trying to flee when hit by bombs, son says

The son of two Canadians killed in Lebanon says his parents were stuck in traffic for hours trying to flee the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah when their vehicle was incinerated in a bomb...

7h ago

1 dead in Mississauga collision involving garbage truck and tractor trailer
1 dead in Mississauga collision involving garbage truck and tractor trailer

One person has died and another has critical injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a garbage truck in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Goreway Drive and Derry Road West just before...

2h ago

