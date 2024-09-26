Prosecutors seek review of ruling that could undermine Kenneth Law murder charges

York Regional Police Inspector Simon James speaks during a news conference in Mississauga regarding the arrest of Kenneth Law.
York Regional Police Inspector Simon James speaks during a news conference in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2024 3:26 pm.

Prosecutors are asking the Supreme Court of Canada to urgently review a recent ruling that could undermine the murder charges against Kenneth Law.

Law faces 14 counts each of first-degree murder and aiding suicide for allegedly selling poison online to people who later took their own lives with his products. His lawyer has said he will plead not guilty at trial, currently expected to go ahead in September 2025.

In a passage about Law’s case, lawyers writing for the Attorney General for Ontario say the issues raised in their application to the Supreme Court are, “potentially determinative of one of the largest murder cases ever charged in the province of Ontario.”

The application, filed earlier this month, cites Law’s looming trial as a reason for the Supreme Court to consider an expedited review of a separate ruling handed down in June by the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Related:

That ruling suggests a person may only be liable for murder if they both provided a person who committed suicide with the lethal substance but also “overbore the victim’s freewill in choosing suicide.”

In their application, Crown lawyers argue that standard, which they contend shifts focus onto the victim’s intent from the accused’s actions, may make it practically “impossible” to prosecute cases where the victim dies, since their intent may be unknowable.

Matthew Gourlay, a lawyer for Law, says the Court of Appeal’s decision confirms that the prosecution of his client is, “not legally viable,” because it doesn’t respect the distinction between homicide and assisting suicide.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566).

Top Stories

‘They were not part of this conflict’: 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon were trying to flee when hit by bombs, son says
‘They were not part of this conflict’: 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon were trying to flee when hit by bombs, son says

The son of two Canadians killed in Lebanon says his parents were stuck in traffic for hours trying to flee the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah when their vehicle was incinerated in a bomb...

2h ago

Police warn of GTA Bitcoin sextortion scam that targets victims via email
Police warn of GTA Bitcoin sextortion scam that targets victims via email

York Regional Police (YRP) are warning the general public of a rise in what authorities called a Bitcoin sextortion scam targeting victims via email across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Police said...

2h ago

Canadian rapper K'Naan charged with sexual assault in Quebec City
Canadian rapper K'Naan charged with sexual assault in Quebec City

Somali-Canadian rapper and singer K'Naan has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident back in 2010 in Quebec City. K'Naan, whose real name is Keinaan Abdi Warsame, appeared in court...

3h ago

Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport
Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport

Toronto is getting a massive new outdoor concert venue at a site that has welcomed thousands of signature acts like the Rolling Stones over the years. Live Nation Canada confirmed on Thursday that Rogers...

4h ago

