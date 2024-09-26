Person injured, another arrested in York Region shooting

York police say they have arrested one person and another has been taken to hospital after a shooting in King Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Bathurst Street and Bloomington Road just before 8 a.m. for sounds of gunshots.

One person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injury status is unknown.

Another person was arrested by an officer in the area who was quick to respond and locate the source of the gunshots.

York police say the incident was targeted but the call is still in its early stages and an investigation is ongoing.