Injuries reported following 4-vehicle crash in Streetsville

One person was transported to a trauma centre, and others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Streetsville on Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said four vehicles collided on Queen Street near Old Station Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews one person was assessed at the scene and refused transport to hospital. The severity of their injuries is unclear.

One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while three others were treated for minor injuries. All drivers remained at the scene and were cooperating with the police.

PRP said Queen Street South will remain closed from Old Station Road to Reid Drive for the duration of the investigation.