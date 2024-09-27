A man trying to cremate his dog sparked a wildfire in Colorado, authorities say

This Aug. 1, 2024 photo provided by the Telluride Fire Protection District shows the Bucktail Fire in western Colorado. (Telluride Fire Protection District via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 27, 2024 4:22 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2024 4:28 pm.

NUCLA, Colo. (AP) — Wildfire investigators looking for the cause of blaze in western Colorado last month discovered the partially burned remains of a dog — leading to the conclusion that a man’s attempted cremation of his pet sparked a fire that damaged private property including a cabin.

Law enforcement arrested the man earlier this month and he is now charged with arson and trespassing, court documents show. Authorities say the cremation ceremony started the fire on Aug. 1 that’s estimated to have caused about $200,000 in damages and burned about 11 square miles (28 square kilometers), the Denver Post reported. The burn is now largely contained.

His dog, named Rocket, had been in a fight with another dog and was euthanized under court in Nucla, a town on Colorado’s western border with Utah, according to the arrest affidavit.

The suspect lived in a camper near where the fire started, and his pet’s cremation got out of control when a spray can he threw into the blaze blew and lit a tree on fire, according to court records. Minutes after the fire was reported, law enforcement witnessed the man driving an ATV away from the blaze. It was first reported by the Montrose Daily Press.

At the site, etched on a large rock above Rocket’s remains, was written dates and “Rocket Dog, Rest in Peace Buddy,” according to an arrest affidavit. A bone was glued below the epitaph.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal
'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal

Premier Doug Ford's proposal to construct a tunnel below Highway 401 could cost taxpayers $55 billion, according to Dr. Shoshanna Saxe, an Associate Professor in the University of Toronto's Department...

2h ago

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada is booking blocks of seats on some commercial flights leaving Lebanon to help Canadians who are trying to flee as Israeli strikes escalated today. Israel launched its...

29m ago

Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located
Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested four people allegedly involved in a now-viral incident captured on video showing a woman stealing a Porsche Cayenne from a man's driveway in Mississauga. The...

5h ago

Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP
Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP

The southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) is closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway for a police investigation. In a social media post, Toronto police said someone fell from the pedestrian...

14m ago

Top Stories

'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal
'$55 billion': Expert pegs ballpark cost of Ford's Hwy. 401 tunnel proposal

Premier Doug Ford's proposal to construct a tunnel below Highway 401 could cost taxpayers $55 billion, according to Dr. Shoshanna Saxe, an Associate Professor in the University of Toronto's Department...

2h ago

Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada is booking blocks of seats on some commercial flights leaving Lebanon to help Canadians who are trying to flee as Israeli strikes escalated today. Israel launched its...

29m ago

Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located
Four arrested in Mississauga stolen Porsche investigation, two SUVs located

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested four people allegedly involved in a now-viral incident captured on video showing a woman stealing a Porsche Cayenne from a man's driveway in Mississauga. The...

5h ago

Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP
Police investigation closes section of southbound DVP

The southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) is closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway for a police investigation. In a social media post, Toronto police said someone fell from the pedestrian...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Sunny to end week but showers possible for weekend
Sunny to end week but showers possible for weekend

Sunny and seasonable for Friday ahead of a mostly breezy and cloudy weekend with the chance for showers.

21h ago

2:46
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene nears Florida coast
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Helene nears Florida coast

One of the largest storms to come out of the Gulf of Mexico in the past century is barreling toward Florida. Michael Yoshida with how Florida is bracing for Hurricane Helene.

13h ago

2:03
New massive music venue coming to Toronto
New massive music venue coming to Toronto

A new 50,000 capacity music venue called Rogers Stadium is coming to Toronto next summer. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the details.

22h ago

1:02
Son of Canadian couple killed in Lebanon speaks
Son of Canadian couple killed in Lebanon speaks

The son of two Canadians killed in Lebanon says his parents were stuck in traffic for hours trying to flee the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah when their vehicle was incinerated in a bomb strike.
2:27
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest.
More Videos